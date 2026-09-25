Dale Caldwell, New Jersey’s Lt. Governor, Violated Workplace Policies, Report Finds

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill publicly demanded that Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell step down from office, setting a deadline of Friday for his resignation. The ultimatum follows the release of an independent investigation by the law firm Lowenstein Sandler, which concluded that Caldwell committed multiple workplace discrimination and ethics violations.

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The inquiry was triggered by an anonymous letter dated May 6, which was delivered to the governor’s Chief Ethics Officer on May 14. Formal notification of the probe was provided to Caldwell on May 22. According to Newsweek, the final product is a 61-page document detailing various infractions. Governor Sherrill characterized the findings as evidence of a pattern of behavior that failed to meet the standards expected of her administration, stating that the situation ruptures organizational trust.

Substantiated Workplace and Ethics Violations

The 61-page report outlines three primary categories of misconduct. Investigators determined that Caldwell violated the state workplace discrimination policy when he made a romantic advance toward a friend of a female staff member at an official event. When that advance was rejected, Caldwell subsequently questioned the staff member about the friend and delivered a sexually suggestive remark.

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According to The Guardian, the report states that Caldwell told the staffer, You young women are looking for young sperm. Investigators noted that this comment caused the staff member to alter her work interactions, distance herself, and avoid traveling with him. Although Caldwell denied making the statement, investigators rejected his denial as not credible.

Photo: newsweek.com

Beyond the harassment finding, the report substantiated two distinct ethics violations:

Advocacy for a Romantic Partner: Investigators found that Caldwell repeatedly utilized his official position and state email to advocate for a promotion for a state employee with whom he was romantically involved, omitting any disclosure of their relationship. The targeted employee was never promoted and ultimately left state employment.

Investigators found that Caldwell repeatedly utilized his official position and state email to advocate for a promotion for a state employee with whom he was romantically involved, omitting any disclosure of their relationship. The targeted employee was never promoted and ultimately left state employment. Unauthorized Event Admission: The inquiry concluded that Caldwell brought personal guests to seven ticketed events without paying the required fees or obtaining proper clearance, accepting impermissible benefits where event sponsors waived admission costs.

Response from Legal Representation and Background Context

Thomas Calcagni, legal counsel representing Caldwell, strongly contested the findings and criticized the investigative process. In a public statement, Calcagni argued that the inquiry operated in a one-sided manner, lacked adequate due process, and failed to afford the Lieutenant Governor a meaningful opportunity to properly address every anonymous allegation.

Photo: nj.gov

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Caldwell holds dual roles as both New Jersey’s fourth Lieutenant Governor and its 35th Secretary of State, working alongside Governor Sherrill as detailed by nj.gov. Before entering state government, his professional background included leadership positions in higher education, community development, and ministry, including serving as president of Centenary University and functioning as a United Methodist pastor in Plainfield.

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Governor Sherrill emphasized that the infractions persisted despite prior workplace trainings and official warnings given to Caldwell. Pointing to the severity of the findings, Fox News reported that the governor insisted his departure is entirely necessary and serves the best interests of the residents of New Jersey.