WTA Moving Global Headquarters and Finals to Charlotte

The Women’s Tennis Association is moving its global headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina, launching a multi-year partnership that will also bring the WTA Finals to the city’s Spectrum Center from 2027 to 2029.

State officials announced the agreement on Wednesday, detailing an economic and cultural shift for the region. The relocation shifts the international sporting organization’s primary base away from St. Petersburg, Florida, anchoring a permanent corporate footprint in the Queen City.

“North Carolina is proud to welcome the WTA headquarters and the WTA Finals to Charlotte,” North Carolina Governor Josh Stein told reporters gathered at the Spectrum Center, adding that the international organization and event will drive visitors, support local businesses, and showcase the state to a global audience.

Securing the three-year tournament sweep and corporate relocation required a financial and collaborative lift. According to state documents, the move was backed by a $14.4 million grant from North Carolina’s Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund (MEGA). Offered by the N.C. Department of Commerce, the funding assists the Charlotte Sports Foundation in partnering with the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and local business leaders to execute the multi-year venture.

Economic Impact and Local Expectations

State leaders and local hoteliers anticipate a fiscal windfall from the arrangement. Early projections estimate that the annual season-ending championship will generate tens of millions of dollars for the regional economy each year. The 2027 tournament is specifically scheduled for November 10–14 at the Spectrum Center, bringing together the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams globally.

Photo: wccbcharlotte.com

For hospitality operators near the arena, the announcement signals a surge in operational planning. Vinay Patel, principal of SREE Hotels, noted that his SpringHill Suites property situated across the street from the venue will likely need to double its workforce during the tournament to manage the influx of guests.

Photo: jocoreport.com

“When there’s an event at the Spectrum, we’ll have to double our workforce here because that’s what we have to do. What does that mean? It means twice the number of people getting paychecks,” Patel said, emphasizing that the economic ripple effect will extend to hotels, restaurants, ride-share drivers, and line-level employees across the region.

WTA Chair Valerie Camillo explained that the city’s hospitality infrastructure and enthusiastic player feedback during the recent Charlotte Invitational cemented the Queen City as the ideal backdrop for the organization’s long-term ambitions.

“Our vision is to build the Super Bowl of women’s sports. That’s the ambition. And to do that, you need to be in one place and you need to have wonderful partners, wonderful support, that share that ambition in that vision,” Camillo said.

Expanding Charlotte’s Athletic Legacy

While Charlotte is already familiar with hosting major athletic organizations like the ACC and the Big South Conference, local sports promoters argue that professional tennis introduces a distinct atmosphere to the downtown arena.

“We’re so used to going in the Spectrum Center, hearing loud roars and in basketball. And then you go to tennis, and it’s quiet and then it erupts. It’s really a unique and artistic sport that’s so much fun to watch,” said Miller Yoho, a spokesperson for the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

Beyond the core matches at the Spectrum Center, organizers have laid out plans for fan experiences, practice courts, and meeting spaces at the Charlotte Convention Center, aiming to draw 80,000 spectators across the championship events.

The long-term agreement extends beyond the 2029 conclusion of the initial three-year finals run. Both the WTA and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have confirmed intentions to bring a WTA 500 tournament to the city after 2029.

As state officials and sports executives look toward the relocation next year, preparations are already underway to transition corporate operations to North Carolina.