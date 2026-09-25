Oracle must pay Project Jupiter debt costs despite power delays

Oracle Faces Strict Payment Obligations on Project Jupiter Data Center Despite Power Infrastructure Delays

On September 24, 2026, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) attempted to invoke a force majeure notice regarding Project Jupiter, its sprawling 1,400-acre AI data center campus in southern New Mexico. Despite complications involving natural gas pipeline access for Bloom Energy fuel cells, contractual fine print dictates that Oracle remains obligated to service debt costs and cannot terminate the lease even if the site lacks power.

The Bottom Line Unyielding Liabilities: Oracle must continue paying debt costs for Project Jupiter regardless of whether the site ever connects to power.

Oracle must continue paying debt costs for Project Jupiter regardless of whether the site ever connects to power. Capital Exposure: Blue Owl Capital holds roughly $3 billion in equity, backed by approximately $18 billion in bank loans financing the buildout.

Blue Owl Capital holds roughly $3 billion in equity, backed by approximately $18 billion in bank loans financing the buildout. Market Reaction: Oracle shares declined 4% to 5% following the revelation of the strict contractual obligations.

Decoding the Force Majeure Limitation at Project Jupiter

Force majeure clauses typically act as contractual escape hatches during unforeseen emergencies. Yet, the agreement governing Project Jupiter leaves little room for operational delays. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) issued its notice to Blue Owl Capital’s Stack Infrastructure unit on September 24, 2026, citing acute complications with natural gas pipeline access. These pipelines are critical for fueling the site’s intended Bloom Energy fuel cells.

Here is the math: the campus is designed to draw approximately 2.45 gigawatts of power capacity upon completion. However, the fine print of the financing structure strips Oracle of the ability to walk away. The tech giant remains legally bound to service the financial commitments tied to the land and construction, maintaining liability even if the facility stands completely dark.

Financing Architecture Behind the Multi-Billion-Dollar Campus

Project Jupiter represents a massive slice of Oracle’s (NYSE: ORCL) broader capital expenditure commitments exceeding $300 billion earmarked for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The sheer scale of the 1,400-acre New Mexico site required intricate financial engineering. Blue Owl Capital holds approximately $3 billion in equity in the project, while commercial lenders provided an estimated $18 billion in bank loans.

Photo: cryptobriefing.com

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding risk allocation. Because Oracle cannot terminate the lease due to power failures or pipeline bottlenecks, lenders retain secure cash flow expectations despite local environmental opposition and prior permit rejections that have already slowed the buildout timeline previously targeted for 2028.

Market Realities and Equity Impact

Wall Street reacted swiftly to the structural inflexibility of the lease terms. Following the announcement of the force majeure filing and the subsequent confirmation of ongoing payment liabilities, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock fell approximately 4% to 5%.

Despite the legal maneuvering, statements from involved parties indicate that official project timelines and baseline financial commitments remain formally unaltered on paper.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.