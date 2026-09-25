CeeLo Green Clarifies Danger Mouse Will Not Join Upcoming Gnarls Barkley Tour

When the return of Gnarls Barkley was first announced in mid-September, it felt like an improbable gift to 2000s indie-soul nostalgists. The multi-Grammy-winning duo of vocalist CeeLo Green and producer Danger Mouse were stepping back onto the road for their first tour in 18 years, supporting their third and final studio album, Atlanta. But a crucial piece of fine print has changed, leaving fans to wonder what kind of reunion this actually is.

CeeLo Green Clarifies the Reality of the To Whom It Still Concerns Tour

The upcoming nine-city North American trek—dubbed the To Whom It Still Concerns tour—will hit cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York this November. However, CeeLo Green took to social media on Wednesday, September 23, to clarify that Danger Mouse will not be joining him on stage. Live Nation has since quietly updated its promotional materials, trading out the original tour poster featuring both artists for a revised graphic that explicitly bills the run as “CeeLo Green performing Gnarls Barkley.”

Photo: ratedrnb.com

Addressing the confusion head-on, Green posted a disclaimer on Facebook and Instagram to manage expectations before tickets went on general sale on Thursday, September 24. “Danger mouse will not be performing,” Green wrote, emphasizing that his longtime creative counterpart operates primarily behind the scenes. “We want no misunderstandings / disappointments etc. He is my Producer (a great one at that)! not a performing artist by trade. We are business partners, Whatever he decides for himself is his right…and I support him (vice versa) this is a disclaimer.”

Inside the 18-Year Gap Between St. Elsewhere and Atlanta

The absence of Danger Mouse ends speculation that the core touring lineup would mirror the legendary live shows of their mid-2000s peak. Back in 2006, the duo exploded onto the global consciousness with their debut, St. Elsewhere, anchored by the inescapable, chart-topping single “Crazy,” which spent nine consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the U.K. and earned massive critical acclaim. Their 2008 follow-up, The Odd Couple, further cemented their reputation for boundary-blending soul, hip-hop, rock, psychedelia, and pop.

It took nearly two decades for the pair to reunite in the studio for Atlanta, an album named after the city where both artists were born and raised. Green noted that the project explores deep themes, explaining that the tour “operates like an open book, exploring the universal matters of life, death and everything in between.” He added, “These songs are the silver lining to an otherwise sad story. Come, and let’s celebrate together the beautiful madness of it all.”

Presales and Special Guests for November

Despite the producer’s absence from the physical stage—where Green notes he “will be there in spirit”—the tour is pushing forward with substantial backing. Promoted by Live Nation, the outing features ticketing safeguards through Ticketmaster, alongside exclusive presales via Citi Entertainment and a newly introduced Spotify Premium benefit called Reserved, which sets aside priority tickets for top fans.

The North American leg kicks off on November 5 at The Masonic in San Francisco and wraps up on November 28 at the House of Blues in Chicago, with a two-night stint at Irving Plaza in New York City on November 24 and 25. Select dates will feature alt-R&B acts Gallant and Duckwrth as special guests. Following the North American dates, the itinerary extends across the Atlantic for a U.K. run starting December 8 at Manchester Academy.

As the tour dates draw closer, music enthusiasts are left to weigh whether a solo CeeLo performance of Gnarls Barkley material satisfies the hunger for a full-scale reunion. Will you be catching the To Whom It Still Concerns tour this November, or does the absence of Danger Mouse alter your plans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.