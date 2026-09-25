EMU Football’s Zach Mowchan Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

Eastern Michigan University senior linebacker Zach Mowchan has been named a semifinalist for the 2026 William V. Campbell Trophy®, earning recognition among a record-breaking national field of 206 candidates for college football’s premier scholar-athlete award.

Announced on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, by the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame, the prestigious Campbell Trophy® honors college football’s absolute best scholar-athlete for a combination of academic success, on-field performance, and exemplary leadership. Mowchan stands out in a massive pool representing every NCAA division and the NAIA—a group that eclipses the previous nomination record of 204 set in 2024 and boasts an impressive national average GPA of 3.64.

A Standout Career on the Gridiron and in the Classroom for Zach Mowchan

Mowchan, a native of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, and an alumnus of Northern York, enters the national spotlight following a stellar athletic trajectory in Ypsilanti. Ahead of the 2026 season, Mowchan was named one of EMU’s team captains. He immediately validated that leadership role in the season opener against Sacramento State, capturing Mid-American Conference (MAC) Defensive Player of the Week honors after racking up a game-high 14 tackles, including seven solo stops and 1.5 tackles for loss.

That explosive start builds upon a productive 2025 campaign where Mowchan notched a career-high 43 tackles across nine games. His commitment to academic excellence matches his defensive tenacity. He earned Academic All-MAC honors in both 2022 and 2025 and secured a spot on the 2026 NFF Hampshire Honor Society. To qualify for the Campbell Trophy®, nominees must be competing in their final year of eligibility or as graduate students, maintain at least a 3.2 undergraduate GPA, and demonstrate outstanding football ability alongside strong citizenship.

Community Engagement Across Ypsilanti

Beyond his defensive responsibilities and rigorous coursework, Mowchan maintains an extensive footprint in the local community. He serves as a group leader for Athletes in Action and dedicates time to youth mentorship efforts with Foundation PreSchool, Ford Early Learning Center, and Ypsilanti International Elementary School. He also participates in the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department's annual Shop with a Cop program.

Photo: footballfoundation.org

Mowchan’s community leadership extends directly to campus initiatives, where he acts as a group organizer and leader for EMU Football’s annual Youth Day Kid’s Camp. He also contributes to Victory Day, an event providing children with special needs an opportunity to experience activities alongside EMU student-athletes and coaching staff.

National Significance and the Path to Las Vegas

The 2026 semifinalist class highlights the expansive national reach of college football scholar-athletes, featuring 130 team captains, 24 All-Americans, 114 all-conference selections, and 98 players who have already earned their undergraduate degrees. NFF Chairman Archie Manning emphasized the sheer dedication required to manage such responsibilities, noting, “Playing college football takes an enormous commitment, and to perform at a high level on the field while also excelling in the classroom and serving as a leader on campus is something special.”

NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell added, “The game challenges young men to compete, lead and pursue excellence, and these candidates have embraced those values in the classroom, on the field and in their communities.”

The NFF will narrow the historic field down to 12 to 16 finalists on Oct. 21, 2026. As part of the 2026 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments, every chosen finalist will be awarded an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. Participating in the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 8, 2026, these finalists will travel to the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, where the ultimate winner of the 37th Campbell Trophy® will be announced, increasing his postgraduate scholarship to $25,000.