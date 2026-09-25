SCAD Savannah Film Festival Announces 2026 ‘Docs to Watch’ Selections

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival and The Hollywood Reporter have officially revealed the 10 standout 2026 documentaries selected for the 13th annual Docs to Watch panel. Running from October 24 to 31, the 29th edition of the festival will host the 90-minute signature panel at the Lucas Theatre on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 28, spotlighting nonfiction contenders making serious waves on the road to the Oscars.

The Bottom Line The Lineup: Ten highly anticipated 2026 nonfiction features have been selected for the 13th annual Docs to Watch panel at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Ten highly anticipated 2026 nonfiction features have been selected for the 13th annual Docs to Watch panel at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Oscar Pedigree: Over the past 12 years, 27 films featured on the panel went on to secure Academy Award nominations for best documentary feature, with eight taking home the statuette.

Over the past 12 years, 27 films featured on the panel went on to secure Academy Award nominations for best documentary feature, with eight taking home the statuette. Festival Dates: The 29th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival runs from October 24 to 31, with the panel scheduled for Wednesday, October 28 at the Lucas Theatre.

The Contenders Shaping the 2026 Documentary Race

This year’s roster spans high-profile celebrity profiles, extreme expeditions, and urgent geopolitical dispatches. Christina Routhier, the senior executive director of SCAD Theaters and Festivals, noted that the selections reflect a range of films taking audiences into unexpected chapters of history and unfolding real-world stories.

Among the major entries is Ron Howard’s Avedon (Netflix), which utilizes unprecedented personal archives and never-before-seen behind-the-lens footage to explore the life and legacy of the iconic American portrait photographer. Meanwhile, Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi return to extreme athletics with Everest: The Other Side (Nat Geo), following a climbing couple aiming to ski down the north face of Mount Everest.

High-Stakes Journeys and Historical Discoveries

The documentary slate also tackles intense global struggles and rare archival recoveries. Poh Si Teng’s independently financed American Doctor (Watermelon) follows three volunteer physicians—Jewish, Palestinian, and Zoroastrian—at a hospital in Gaza during the ongoing conflict. On the expedition front, Amir Bar-Lev’s The Last First: Winter K2 (Apple) chronicles a historic winter ascent attempt on the world’s second-highest peak.

Historical preservation shines in William Greaves and David Greaves’s Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon). The project brings together miraculous 1972 footage of Harlem Renaissance luminaries, completed by the filmmaker’s son more than fifty years later. Other notable entries include Alysa Nahmias’s box-office hit Cookie Queens (Roadside), Julia Loktev’s My Undesirable Friends: Part II – Exile (MUBI), Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes’s Sundance audience award winner One in a Million (Frontline), Rory Kennedy’s set-access exposé The Trial of Alec Baldwin (Abramorama), and Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s You Can See Everything (A24), which follows Elizabeth Holmes over the 34 days before her prison sentence.

Photo: europesays.com

Overview of the 13th Annual Docs to Watch Selection Film Title Director(s) Distributor / Financer American Doctor Poh Si Teng Watermelon Avedon Ron Howard Netflix Cookie Queens Alysa Nahmias Roadside Everest: The Other Side Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi Nat Geo The Last First: Winter K2 Amir Bar-Lev Apple My Undesirable Friends: Part II – Exile Julia Loktev MUBI Once Upon a Time in Harlem William Greaves and David Greaves Neon One in a Million Itab Azzam & Jack MacInnes Frontline The Trial of Alec Baldwin Rory Kennedy Abramorama You Can See Everything Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim A24

Tracking the Academy Award Track Record

The Savannah panel has cemented itself as an accurate bellwether for the Academy Awards. Over the past dozen years, 27 films showcased on the Docs to Watch stage have earned Oscar nods for best documentary feature. Even more impressive, eight of those selections ultimately claimed the prize.

SCAD Savannah Film Festival 'Docs to Watch' Panel

That prestigious winners’ circle includes previous festival favorites like Amy (2015), O.J.: Made in America (2016), Icarus (2017), Free Solo (2018), American Factory (2019), Summer of Soul (2021), Navalny (2022), and 20 Days in Mariupol (2023). As the 29th SCAD Savannah Film Festival approaches, anticipation is high to see which of this year’s ten contenders will follow in those award-winning footsteps.

Which of these 2026 documentary contenders are you most eager to see hit the big screen or streaming platforms? Let us know your thoughts and Oscar predictions in the comments below!