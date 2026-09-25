Dilraba Dilmurat Stuns in Indonesian Designer MAQUINN Couture at Beijing Fan Meeting

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat marked her first solo fan meeting in seven years in Beijing on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, by wearing a custom pink fairy-tale couture gown designed by Indonesian fashion brand MAQUINN, highlighting a major crossover between Asian entertainment icons and Indonesian luxury craftsmanship on the global stage.

The Bottom Line The Milestone: Dilraba Dilmurat hosted her first solo fan meeting in seven years, titled ‘Xiang La Kuang Huan’ (Spicy Carnival), in Beijing.

Dilraba Dilmurat hosted her first solo fan meeting in seven years, titled ‘Xiang La Kuang Huan’ (Spicy Carnival), in Beijing. The Fashion Statement: The 34-year-old star wore a custom pink MAQUINN couture gown featuring three-dimensional floral embellishments and a long satin cape.

The 34-year-old star wore a custom pink MAQUINN couture gown featuring three-dimensional floral embellishments and a long satin cape. The Designer: Founded by twin designers Janice and Benita Setyawan, MAQUINN is known for its intricate embroidery and previous showcases at Milan Fashion Week.

Inside Dilraba Dilmurat’s Seven-Year Fan Meeting Return in Beijing

On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, that dry spell ended in Beijing when actress Dilraba Dilmurat stepped out for her long-awaited event, titled ‘Xiang La Kuang Huan’ or Spicy Carnival.

The 34-year-old superstar commanded the room in a custom pink creation by MAQUINN couture. The garment featured intricate three-dimensional floral embellishments cascading gracefully from the bust down to the voluminous skirt.

The Craftsmanship Behind MAQUINN’s “Art of Her” Concept

Behind the striking visuals lies a meticulous design process rooted in European training and Indonesian atelier precision. MAQUINN crafted the pink gown under a specific conceptual umbrella dubbed “Art of Her.” According to the fashion house, every single element—ranging from the precise placement of hand-sewn embellishments to the internal structural framework—was tailored specifically to Dilraba’s exact body proportions.

MAQUINN was established in 2016 by twin sisters Janice and Benita Setyawan, both of whom honed their craft through fashion education and professional experience in London and Milan. The brand has built its reputation on complex embroidery, intricate fabric manipulation, and high-end artisanal craftsmanship. Notably, MAQUINN previously cemented its international standing by showcasing its collections at Milan Fashion Week, where it stood as the sole representative for Indonesia during the Spring/Summer 2021 season.

Immersive Fandom Experiences and Scale

The spectacle in Beijing extended far beyond the wardrobe. Dilraba and her production team curated an entire experiential environment for the attendees, moving past traditional stage-and-screen setups to build rooms inspired by the actress's personal life and career milestones.

Fans walking through the venue encountered thematic spaces modeled after Dilraba’s childhood bedroom, a dance rehearsal studio, and an immersive hot pot-themed zone. The attention to detail trickled down to the event’s luxury parting gifts, with attendees receiving goodie bags valued at upwards of 2 ribu yuan atau sekitar Rp 5,3 juta, underscoring the massive scale and economic investment surrounding top-tier Asian celebrity fan engagements today.

Event and Design Specifications Detail Category Fact / Specification Event Title ‘Xiang La Kuang Huan’ (Spicy Carnival) Date & Location Tuesday, September 22, 2026, in Beijing Garment Designer MAQUINN (Janice and Benita Setyawan) Brand Background Founded 2016; sole Indonesian representative at Milan Fashion Week S/S 2021 Goodie Bag Value Exceeding 2 ribu yuan atau sekitar Rp 5,3 juta

The Broader Cultural Footprint

What are your thoughts on Dilraba’s fairy-tale return to the stage and this cross-continental fashion collaboration? Let us know your take in the comments below.