NIH Budget Slows Under Trump Administration

The National Institutes of Health manages a massive $47.5 billion budget, distributing over 80% of its funds through external grants to drive biomedical breakthroughs. However, expert analyses and federal data show that administrative bottlenecks, delayed funding obligations, and new layers of review under the Trump administration have disrupted scientific research labs nationwide despite Congress preserving the agency’s top-line appropriations.

The Bottom Line Budget Preservation vs. Operational Disruption: While Congress maintained the NIH’s baseline funding and rejected proposed 41% cuts for 2026, the actual pace of releasing funds has slowed significantly.

While Congress maintained the NIH’s baseline funding and rejected proposed 41% cuts for 2026, the actual pace of releasing funds has slowed significantly. The ‘Black Hole’ Review Process: Former and current administrators highlight new bureaucratic hurdles, including a previously unknown “Status 19” administrative check that flags approved grants for additional review by the White House, Office of Management and Budget, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Decoding the Top-Line Numbers and Hidden Delays

To understand how federal science funding actually operates, analysts look beyond what Congress appropriates to what the agency actively obligates. Once lawmakers approve funds, the NIH must commit them to specific research projects through formal grants. Historical data covering 2021 to 2024 shows a steady pace for these commitments, but that rhythm changed following the inauguration of President Trump in 2025.

Heather Pierce, who tracks NIH obligations for the Association of American Medical Colleges, noted that by July—three-quarters of the way through the fiscal year—the agency had only obligated roughly half its budget. The timing represents a stark departure from normal operations, running approximately 44 days behind the historical average pace in fiscal year 2025 and 42 days behind through early July 2026.

Inside the Bureaucratic Bottleneck and Status 19

The friction behind these delayed grant distributions stems from newly introduced administrative checkpoints. Jennifer Troyer, who served as director of extramural operations for the NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute until resigning at the end of 2025, managed billions of dollars in awards during her tenure. She described a system where peer-reviewed and vetted grants encounter unexpected roadblocks.

According to Troyer, grants now pass through an administrative holding pattern she terms a "black hole." Awards that successfully pass standard peer review hit a designation called Status 19—a status she was unaware of during her time as director because grants typically cleared it within minutes. Instead, signed awards now return flagged as unacceptable by the Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Management and Budget, or the White House. Troyer pointed out that initial flagging was conducted by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) before other federal systems were institutionalized to perform the same function, all while experienced grants-management staff departed.

The Policy Push and Congressional Pushback

The operational friction follows an aggressive fiscal overhaul proposed by the executive branch. The Trump administration initially sought a 41% reduction to the NIH budget for 2026—a cut amounting to roughly $19.6 billion. The administration also proposed restructuring the agency’s 27 distinct institutes down to eight, eliminating four entirely.

Congress ultimately rejected both proposals, maintaining the existing institutional framework and keeping the budget on par with previous fiscal years. Emily Hilliard, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, defended the administration’s approach in an August email, stating that the “NIH is committed to responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars and to advancing rigorous, high-impact science that improves health outcomes for the American people.”

Photo: kpbs.org

NIH Funding Metrics and Legislative Landscape (2025–2026) Metric / Proposal Administration Target / Impact Legislative / Operational Outcome Proposed 2026 Budget Cut 41% reduction (~$19.6 billion reduction) Rejected by Congress; baseline funding preserved Institute Restructuring Plan Consolidation of 27 institutes into 8 Rejected by Congress; all existing institutes maintained Grant Obligation Pace (FY 2025) Slowed commitment of funds Ran roughly 44 days behind the 2021–2024 average pace Grant Obligation Pace (FY 2026) Continued administrative delay Ran 42 days behind historical averages through early July

Despite court rulings that have restored funding and legislative efforts by Congress to preserve the agency’s baseline resources, the downstream effects remain palpable. Researchers facing delayed funding cycles continue to confront shuttered labs and disrupted, time-sensitive experiments, proving that congressional appropriations alone do not capture the day-to-day realities of modern American scientific research.