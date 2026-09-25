Belleville Synagogue Shooting Was Hate-Motivated Mass Casualty Plot, Police Say

On Sept. 20, 2026, a shooting outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ont., was a premeditated and targeted hate-motivated attack intended to cause a mass casualty event within the local Jewish community, according to Belleville Police Chief Murray Rodd.

A Deliberate Ambush During Holy Observances

The incident unfolded just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, as a Yom Kippur service was getting underway inside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue. Located in a residential neighborhood of Belleville, about 170 kilometers east of Toronto, the house of worship became the target of an armed assault when shots erupted outside.

Belleville Police Chief Murray Rodd revealed during a Thursday news conference that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Sean Ward of Quinte West, had the means and motive to carry out a mass casualty event. “This was a deliberate attack directed at members of the Jewish community during one of the holiest observances of the year,” Rodd stated, emphasizing the gravity of the threat.

Investigators played a short video clip during the briefing showing part of the shootout. In the footage, gunshots ring out while Ward can be heard screaming, “You are going to die for the Jews.” Police noted that Ward, a former Canadian Forces soldier released from the military in 2022, had conducted a reconnaissance mission at the synagogue prior to the attack while an officer was present.

Courage Under Fire: How Two Officers Prevented a Massacre

The swift intervention of two Belleville police officers prevented what community members and officials describe as an unimaginable tragedy. Const. Jeff Smith was stationed outside the synagogue in a vehicle when the gunman opened fire, hitting the officer multiple times.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Smith exited his vehicle and engaged the active attacker. “Despite suffering life-threatening injuries, within moments of encountering the armed suspect, Constable Smith exited his vehicle and engaged the attacker,” Rodd said. Smith sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, along with fractures and shrapnel injuries, and faces a lengthy recovery involving multiple surgeries for serious head trauma.

Mike McCurdy, arrived at the scene and joined the gunfight. “Together Constables Smith and McCurdy confronted the active attacker and prevented what would have become an unimaginable tragedy,” Rodd noted. Const. McCurdy was not injured during the confrontation.

The exchange involved roughly 20 to 30 shots. The gunman suffered life-threatening injuries during the shootout and later died in the hospital.

Arsenal and Evidentiary Details

Authorities detailed the extent of the weaponry and resources recovered from the suspect. Ward was armed with a shotgun and carried a significant amount of ammunition, along with gasoline and other combustible materials in his vehicle.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

Insp. Christine Belair of the RCMP’s Integrated National Enforcement Team assisted with the investigation, though officials declined to comment on whether Ward was radicalized during his time in the military. When questioned about a potential manifesto, Rodd stated that evidence discovered during the search of Ward’s residence corroborated his intent, though further details remain withheld as the investigation continues.

Reflecting on the near-miss, Doug Lobel, a member of the Sons of Jacob Synagogue who was inside the building during the shooting, shared his perspective with reporters: “It’s … terrifying really how close we came to such a massacre.”

Condemnations and Security Response

In the wake of the attack, political leaders and community organizations voiced strong condemnations of antisemitic violence. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the incident on social media, writing that Jewish people must be able to worship safely and live free, open, and proud lives.

"Hate-motivated": Belleville police stopped mass casualty attack at Jewish synagogue| FULL

Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, emphasized the severity of the threat in a statement, asserting that without the extraordinary bravery of Const. Out of an abundance of caution following the shooting, police services, including Toronto police, increased patrols outside synagogues and places of worship across the region.