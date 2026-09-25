UAE secures top GCC spot for electric vehicle readiness in GEMRIX 2026

The United Arab Emirates secured the top position among Gulf Cooperation Council markets for electric vehicle readiness, landing at number 22 globally with 53 points in the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX 2026) published by Arthur D. Little. Fully electric vehicles claimed up to 8% of domestic auto sales in 2025.

The Bottom Line Market Penetration: Battery electric vehicles captured 6% to 8% of new vehicle sales in 2025, while plug-in hybrids accounted for 2.5%, lifting overall EV share to approximately 9%.

Battery electric vehicles captured 6% to 8% of new vehicle sales in 2025, while plug-in hybrids accounted for 2.5%, lifting overall EV share to approximately 9%. Infrastructure Expansion: The national charging network scaled to approximately 2,800 public ports by early 2026, featuring 1,250 direct current plugs and 350 ultra-fast units.

The national charging network scaled to approximately 2,800 public ports by early 2026, featuring 1,250 direct current plugs and 350 ultra-fast units. Strategic Targets: Federal mandates project that electric and hybrid units will comprise 50% of all roadway vehicles by 2050, complemented by Dubai’s target of 15% fleet electrification by 2030.

Evaluating the GEMRIX 2026 Metrics Across Gulf Markets

The GEMRIX 2026 index evaluated 31 global economies across five analytical pillars: macroeconomic factors, automotive market competition, consumer readiness, public charging infrastructure, and total cost of ownership alongside regulatory frameworks. Within this international assessment, the UAE recorded 53 points, outperforming regional peers and positioning itself firmly in the upper tier of emerging electric vehicle jurisdictions.

A breakdown of the sub-indices highlights distinct strengths across the domestic economy. Consumer readiness registered at 16th, infrastructure positioned at 15th, and regulatory frameworks achieved a 7th-place global standing.

Global frontrunners demonstrated the upper bounds of the index. China led the global ranking with 106 points, followed by Norway at 103 points. These two jurisdictions remain the only markets worldwide to exceed the 100-point threshold, representing complete market parity between electric drivetrains and traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Singapore followed closely with 96 points, and the Netherlands recorded 90 points.

Sales Velocities and Infrastructure Scale

The domestic automotive industry underwent a noticeable shift through the close of 2025. Fully electric vehicles captured a share between 6% and 8% of total new vehicle sales. Meanwhile, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles expanded from 2% in 2024 to 2.5% in 2025, pushing combined new sales for electrified transport to roughly 9%.

Photo: voiceofemirates.com

UAE Electric Mobility Market Metrics (2025–2026) Metric Category Reported Figure Contextual Benchmark GEMRIX 2026 Global Rank 22nd Worldwide 53 Total Points (GCC Leader) Total EV Sales Share (2025) ~9% of New Sales 6%–8% Battery EVs, 2.5% Plug-in Hybrids Public Charging Ports ~2,800 Total Points Includes 1,250 DC plugs and 350 ultra-fast units National 2050 Target 50% of Fleet Combined electric and hybrid roadway deployment

To support this volume of new units, physical capital investment in charging infrastructure accelerated. The country-wide network expanded to approximately 2,800 public ports. Of those, direct current fast chargers reached approximately 1,250 units by early 2026, which includes 350 high-power units engineered for long-distance transit corridors and major interstate highways.

Corporate partnerships are actively driving this deployment phase. Notably, ADNOC Distribution and TAQA established a joint venture named E2Go to engineer and deploy an integrated network of high-speed charging infrastructure across Abu Dhabi, targeting enhanced driver experiences and supporting the federal 2050 decarbonization timeline.

Ecosystem Integration and Long-Term Targets

Arthur D. Little partners emphasized that future market velocity depends less on individual vehicle technology and more on synchronized industrial policy. Joseph Salem, partner in the travel, transport, and hospitality practice at Arthur D. Little, noted that continuous expansion in charging networks and ambitious sustainability goals reinforce the necessity of aligning infrastructure availability with user demands to accelerate market penetration.

Photo: cnnbusinessarabic.com

Alexander Krug, partner in automotive and industrial goods at Arthur D. Little, added that the transition will not unfold at a uniform pace across all international territories, emphasizing that structural advantage belongs to markets capable of constructing unified ecosystems and capturing early opportunities.

Policy frameworks continue to anchor forward-looking capital allocation. Federal strategies mandate that electric and hybrid units account for 50% of total roadway vehicles by 2050. Dubai’s Green Mobility Strategy 2030 aims to raise electric vehicle presence to more than 15% of the emirate's total vehicle fleet by the end of the decade, providing institutional visibility for automakers, infrastructure developers, and fleet operators in the regional transition.