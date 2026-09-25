Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Golden Opportunity in Portugal’s 1-0 Win Over Wales

On September 24, 2026, during a UEFA Nations League Group 4 fixture, Portugal defeated Wales 1-0, though 41-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo missed a golden opportunity to double the lead. The veteran captain found himself completely unmarked in front of an empty net early in the second half, only to send his mishit left-footed effort over the crossbar.

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Tactical Breakdown of the Missed Opportunity

The sequence developed shortly after halftime in the clash at Group 4 of League A. Ruben Neves delivered an incisive cross from the right flank, bypassing the Welsh defensive block and leaving the backline completely dismantled. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived precisely on time at the back post, exploiting space behind the defense.

With goalkeeper Danny Ward drawn out of position and practically beaten, the Al Nassr striker needed only a routine redirection to net Portugal’s second goal. But the tape shows a flaw in his technical execution. Ronaldo misjudged the flight of the ball, sending his hurried left-footed shot sailing over the crossbar and crashing into the net’s structural supports while he fell inside the goalframe in utter disbelief.

Match Detail Data Point Fixture Portugal vs. Wales (UEFA Nations League) Date September 24, 2026 Final Score Portugal 1 – 0 Wales Winning Goal João Félix (22′) Substitution Gonçalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo (67′)

How Portugal Secured the Three Points Despite Missed Chances

Before and after the glaring miss, Ronaldo remained a constant focal point in the attacking third. Earlier in the 38th minute, he failed to generate enough power on a close-range shot following a setup from Pedro Neto and João Félix, allowing Danny Ward to collect the ball safely.

Photo: diarioextra.com

Ronaldo thought he had redeemed himself minutes later when he finally put the ball in the back of the net, but the celebration was cut short by the linesman’s flag indicating an offside position at the start of the build-up. Head coach Roberto Martínez eventually withdrew the veteran star in the 67th minute, introducing Gonçalo Ramos to stabilize the front line.

Fortunately for the Lusitanian squad, early dominance paid off. João Félix had already broken the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a composed finish. That lone strike proved enough to seal the 1-0 victory and secure Portugal’s opening three points of the group stage campaign.

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