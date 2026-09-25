Indonesian delegation walks out of UN General Assembly for Netanyahu

On Thursday, September 24, 2026, the Indonesian delegation joined numerous international diplomats in walking out of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The mass exodus occurred as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stepped up to the podium to deliver his address amid international scrutiny of military operations in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

Diplomatic Defiance on the Global Stage

As Netanyahu took his place at the rostrum, diplomats across the assembly hall stood up and moved toward the exits in a coordinated act of protest. According to documentation released by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations in New York, the Indonesian delegation departed the chamber entirely, leaving their assigned seats vacant. The coordinated action caused a palpable commotion inside the hall, prompting the presiding officer to repeatedly strike the gavel to restore order as queues formed in the aisles.

Antara reported that the walkout involved delegations from multiple nations seeking to register their disapproval of ongoing actions by the Israeli government.

Retaliatory Rhetoric and Assembly Reactions

Rather than ignoring the empty seats, Netanyahu addressed the departing diplomats directly before beginning his remarks. As broadcasted by UN Web TV and detailed by Antara and Kompas, the Israeli leader utilized sharp language to criticize those leaving the room. “Before I start, if there are any moral cowards who still haven’t left this hall, please do so now,” Netanyahu stated from the podium.

Conversely, members of the Israeli delegation remaining inside the assembly chamber stood and applauded their leader. The stark contrast between the clapping supporters and the receding rows of international diplomats set a tense tone for the proceedings.

Geopolitical Context and Broader Criticisms

Netanyahu’s address arrived just weeks ahead of a domestic electoral contest scheduled in Israel for October 27, 2026. From the UN platform, the Prime Minister utilized his remaining time to counter international critics, targeting several figures and nations that have recently challenged Israeli state policy. Among those named was New York City Mayor Mamdani, whom Netanyahu criticized over local security concerns for Jewish residents. He also directed pointed remarks toward long-standing European partners, including the United Kingdom and France, condemning their recent diplomatic reprimands, limited export sanctions on West Bank goods, and open discussions regarding Palestinian statehood.

Photo: kompas.com

Key Details of the 2026 UN General Assembly Walkout Event Detail Information Date of Incident September 24, 2026 Location UN Headquarters, New York City (81st Session) Primary Participants Indonesian Delegation and multiple international diplomats Key Legal Context ICC stated reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu responsible for war crimes in Gaza (2024) Upcoming Domestic Milestone Israeli Elections on October 27, 2026

The diplomatic friction at the United Nations occurs against a complex backdrop of international jurisprudence. The International Criminal Court (ICC) stated in 2024 that there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu was responsible for war crimes in Gaza, an allegation that the Israeli government consistently rejects.

The Diplomatic Fallout