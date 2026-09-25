Why Gen Z Is Swapping Cardio for Strength Training

Generation Z fitness routines have experienced a shift, with young adults across the UK increasingly swapping traditional cardio equipment like treadmills and exercise bikes for barbells, kettlebells, and cable machines. Driven by social media fitness influencers and the desire for functional strength, young gym-goers now treat fitness memberships as a top spending priority.

The Bottom Line The Shift: Sport England data shows an increase in young adults utilizing resistance training machines and weights compared to nine years ago.

Sport England data shows an increase in young adults utilizing resistance training machines and weights compared to nine years ago. Financial Priority: Over a quarter of 16-34 year olds rank gym memberships above holidays and dining out, according to UK Active data.

Over a quarter of 16-34 year olds rank gym memberships above holidays and dining out, according to UK Active data. Holistic Health: Beyond physique building, young gym-goers cite mental health boosts and long-term preventative health benefits like staving off osteoporosis.

The Manchester Gym Floor Transformation

When Antonia Duffin first stepped into a gym at age 34, her goals were centered on weight loss and toning up. The routine eventually transformed her career trajectory, leading her to balance a day job in supermarket operations with personal training before opening her own women’s gym in Manchester. Operating out of a shipping container space stocked with barbells, dumbbells, and cable machines, she witnesses firsthand how younger clients approach physical conditioning.

Clients arrive with diverse motivations, from managing conditions like endometriosis to preparing for pregnancy or simply building baseline power. Hybrid training circuits like Hyrox have notably overtaken standard treadmill jogging or stationary cycling on her floor. Antonia notes a sharp appetite for resistance work among younger demographics, emphasizing that people are recognizing the long-term biological payoff, such as preventing osteoporosis down the road.

Data and Expert Insight on the Gen Z Gym Boom

Numbers from Sport England validate the anecdotal observations of trainers, indicating that younger adults engage with gym equipment and weights at higher rates than they did nine years ago. Exercise expert Dr Andrew Scott from the University of Portsmouth points out that resistance training alters body composition and shape far more rapidly than aerobic training alone. He also highlights the undeniable footprint of social media, where creators broadcast accessible transformations with the implicit message that peer audiences can achieve the same results.

Nineteen-year-old student Will Seward initiated his gym habits during secondary school with a singular focus on physical stature. Over time, his regimen evolved from running machines and stationary bikes toward explosive weight training designed to build functional athleticism. Maintaining a three-day-a-week schedule, Seward notes the tangible overflow into his daily life, citing enhanced mood and a general sense of vitality.

Fitness Priorities and Demographics Among UK Gym-Goers Metric / Data Point Group / Statistic Source Context Gym Priority Rank More than a quarter of 16-34 year olds Rank fitness over holidays and eating out (UK Active) Monthly Spend (Gen Z) A third of Gen Z spent £26-50 per month on health and fitness, with a quarter spending more than £50 Reported by the Gym Group (2026 survey) Vigorous Activity Patterns Younger age groups Higher participation in short bursts of vigorous activity via Our Future Health data Running Resilience Top exercise for young men and women Parkruns see growing participation across diverse age brackets

Balancing Strength Work with Community Running

While the pendulum has swung heavily toward resistance training, cardiovascular exercise maintains a foundational foothold. Running remains the most prevalent form of exercise for young men and women, anchoring the top tier of adult physical activities overall. Organized, social running movements continue to thrive, with children, twenty-somethings, and older adults filling out weekend parkruns that span over 1,400 free weekly events across the UK.

Balancing cardio and strength training.

Professor Esther van Sluijs, a behavioral epidemiologist from Loughborough University, highlights the social dimension that underpins these physical habits. In an era where remote work is standard for many young professionals, community-focused exercise clubs close to home fulfill a vital social connection.

Treating Fitness Like an Essential Utility

Data compiled by UK Active demonstrates that more than a quarter of 16-34 year olds view their fitness spending as a premier priority, pushing gym memberships ahead of leisure travel and restaurant outings—an increase from roughly a fifth in 2024.

Photo: yahoo.com

Financial commitments to health are increasingly viewed as non-negotiable fixed costs rather than discretionary luxuries. Cordelia Sheridan, a 27-year-old events manager exercising four to five times weekly at a Battersea facility, frames her £45 monthly gym dues as comparable to a standard utility bill. Comparing it to social spending, she points out how easily a group can spend that exact amount on a handful of pints during a single evening out.

As the fitness landscape continues its evolution past the era of endless treadmill cardio, the combination of strength training, hybrid athletic circuits, and community-driven running clubs defines a resilient wellness ecosystem for a new generation.