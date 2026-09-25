Yango Fellowship Aims to Build Africa’s Next Tech Unicorns

Yango has selected 24 startup founders across Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Zambia, Senegal, Ethiopia, and Mozambique for its 2026 fellowship program, targeting the development of Africa’s next unicorns within frontier markets over the next three to five years.

The Bottom Line The Opportunity: Over 600 applicants competed for just 24 slots in the 12-week 2026 fellowship program.

Over 600 applicants competed for just 24 slots in the 12-week 2026 fellowship program. The Strategy: Yango is expanding the program across six frontier countries to capture localized tech infrastructure opportunities outside traditional African hubs.

Yango is expanding the program across six frontier countries to capture localized tech infrastructure opportunities outside traditional African hubs. The Winners: Africoded secured the top group prize of USD 4,500, followed by Harambee and Bloom at Pitch Day in Abidjan.

Expanding Beyond Established Hubs Shashi Singh, Director of Operations for Yango Ride MEA & Asia, outlined the strategic focus on frontier markets during the conclusion of the 2026 fellowship. Over 600 applicants competed for the 24 available places across Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Zambia, Senegal, Ethiopia, and Mozambique. According to Singh, the massive application volume demonstrates that talent across these regions is abundant, though founders frequently lack structured access to mentorship and capital. “600 applications for 24 places doesn’t tell you Africa lacks talent, it tells you how much talent is waiting for structured access to mentorship and opportunity,” Singh noted. The 12-week curriculum took participants through problem research, solution design, business modeling, prototyping, and pitching. The program’s footprint has scaled significantly from one country in its inaugural year to two countries in its second year, and finally to six countries for the 2026 cohort.

Targeting Practical Market Inefficiencies The 2026 fellows directed their technical projects toward fundamental infrastructural gaps across African economies. Solutions developed during the program included cashless payments for informal transport, digital financial identities for informal merchants, medicine supply visibility systems for community health workers, cross-border job matching platforms, smart waste collection, and low-cost water-quality testing. Yango views the fellowship not only as an incubator but also as a strategic pipeline for its broader ecosystem. Singh confirmed that certain projects could eventually integrate directly into Yango’s operations, while others are positioned to enter the market as direct competitors. This approach relies on the premise that local founders maintain a distinct advantage over external developers who lack the necessary “context window” regarding local consumer behavior, regulatory frameworks, and physical infrastructure constraints.

Pitch Day Winners and Financial Allocations The 12-week program culminated in a Pitch Day event in Abidjan, where judges evaluated projects across group and individual categories. Here is the financial breakdown of the top-performing ventures and technical contributions: Award Category Recipient / Project Country Prize (USD) Top Group Prize Africoded (AI-assisted cross-border job matching) Not specified $4,500 Second Place Group Harambee (Smart waste collection and recycling) Not specified $2,500 Third Place Group Bloom (African Transit Payment Revolution cashless fare system) East/West Africa $1,500 Best Individual Project Fredrick Mwepu (RoboCore Zambia robotics platform) Zambia $1,500 Runner-Up Individual Meshack Kwame Nartey (Shuttle Smart Ghana) Ghana $1,000 Best Technical/AI Contribution Oulimata Rose Dia (Smart Bin Collection solar-powered system) Not specified $1,000 “Growing up, hands-on STEM tools were something I only saw in videos — RoboCore Zambia exists to close that gap, so the next student who wants to build something doesn’t have to wait for the chance I almost didn’t get,” Mwepu stated.

Long-Term Ecosystem Integration

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