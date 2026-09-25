Full Guest List: Tech Titans Join Trump-Xi State Dinner

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan at a high-profile state dinner in the White House East Room on Thursday, September 24, 2026. The guest list featured more than 130 attendees, drawing a powerful convergence of American technology executives, financial leaders, and top government officials amid ongoing global trade and artificial intelligence talks.

The Bottom Line The Elite Guest Roster: Over 130 attendees gathered in the East Room, bringing together top U.S. tech titans and Chinese state officials.

Over 130 attendees gathered in the East Room, bringing together top U.S. tech titans and Chinese state officials. High-Stakes Silicon Valley Presence: Industry leaders including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, and Tim Cook secured invitations.

Industry leaders including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, and Tim Cook secured invitations. The Core Agenda: The high-profile gathering accompanied bilateral talks addressing advanced semiconductors, AI safety, trade truce extensions, and rare-earth supply chains.

Inside the East Room: Silicon Valley Meets Statecraft

The guest list offered a striking snapshot of where corporate power intersects with geopolitics in 2026. Among the American business leaders present were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Apple executive chairman Tim Cook. Additional tech and financial heavyweights reported at the gathering included Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser.

This heavy representation of tech leadership underscores the central role that artificial intelligence, computing infrastructure, and advanced microchips play in current U.S.-China relations. Nvidia has found itself directly impacted by U.S. export restrictions on advanced semiconductors bound for China, while companies like Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft maintain deep commercial operations tied to Chinese markets.

High-Level Diplomatic Representation

The American delegation joining President and First Lady Trump included Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jeanette Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue and Bonnie Perdue, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and John Freeman, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Marlo Greer.

On the Chinese side, President Xi Jinping was accompanied by Madame Peng Liyuan as guests of honor, alongside high-ranking officials including Cai Qi, chief of staff to President Xi; Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs; and He Lifeng, vice premier of the state council.

The Policy Backdrop Behind the Summit

The state dinner capped off the first day of President Xi’s three-day U.S. visit, which began with an official arrival welcome at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday. Behind the pomp of the East Room dinner, the administration and visiting officials faced a packed and contentious agenda covering trade, rare-earth minerals, and Taiwan.

Photo: wionews.com

Key Delegation Members at the 2026 White House State Dinner U.S. Administration & Officials Chinese Delegation Tech & Industry Leadership President Donald Trump & Melania Trump President Xi Jinping & Madame Peng Liyuan Jeff Bezos (Amazon) Vice President JD Vance & Usha Vance Cai Qi (Chief of Staff to President Xi) Elon Musk (Tesla & SpaceX) Secretary of State Marco Rubio Wang Yi (Foreign Affairs Commission) Jensen Huang (Nvidia) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent He Lifeng (Vice Premier) Tim Cook (Apple) & Sam Altman (OpenAI)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that both nations agreed to extend their temporary trade truce for another two months. Discussions also tackled rare-earth mineral supply chains, where China remains a dominant global player, as well as potential notification mechanisms regarding AI incidents with national-security implications.

Global Tech Industry Faces Increasing Friction

Bringing the architects of modern computing into the same room as the leaders of the world’s two largest economies highlights how deeply commercial technology is enmeshed in international diplomacy. As export controls, semiconductor manufacturing, and AI governance continue to shape global markets, Thursday’s gathering placed the primary drivers of digital innovation directly at the negotiating table.