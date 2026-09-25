Benfica and Adidas Extend Partnership Through 2033

Sport Lisboa e Benfica and adidas have officially extended their partnership through 2033 in a agreement valued at approximately €120 million. Announced on Monday, the six-year renewal marks the largest sponsorship deal in Portuguese football history while cementing the longest-standing partnership in Portuguese football.

Fantasy & Market Impact Academy Infrastructure: Rebranding the club’s training ground to the adidas Benfica Campus tightly integrates elite youth development with top-tier sportswear merchandising.

The newly minted agreement extends an alliance that has defined the aesthetic and commercial footprint of Portuguese football for decades. While neither Benfica nor adidas officially disclosed the financial figures in their joint statement, sources close to the negotiations value the package at roughly €120 million. This monumental figure eclipses any previous kit supply or sponsorship deal seen in the Portuguese top flight.

The timing aligns with the release of Benfica’s 2026/27 kits. The home and third strips pay direct homage to the 20th anniversary of the club’s development facility, linking current commercial output directly to the institution’s talent pipeline.

Key Parameters of the Benfica-adidas Partnership Extension Metric Details Agreement Duration Six-year extension through 2033 Estimated Total Value Approximately €120 million Facility Rebranding Training and Development Center renamed adidas Benfica Campus Historical Context Longest-standing partnership in Portuguese football (active continuously since 1997/98)

Strategic Integration of the adidas Benfica Campus

Beyond traditional jersey supply and retail distribution, the upgraded deal introduces significant structural naming rights. The club’s primary training ground will now operate under the banner of the adidas Benfica Campus. Speaking on the strategic weight of the facility, Benfica President Rui Costa emphasized its role in shaping the club’s competitive future.

“The renewal of this partnership represents the continuation of a strong relationship, built on shared values, trust, and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” Rui Costa stated. “adidas has been a part of some of the most memorable moments in the history of Sport Lisboa e Benfica, and it is with great satisfaction that we now begin a new chapter in this collaboration.”

Sam Handy, General Manager of Football at adidas, echoed those sentiments regarding the global stature of the Lisbon club. “Sport Lisboa e Benfica is one of football’s great institutions, with a rich history, a unique identity, and some of the sport’s most passionate fans,” Handy noted. “The adidas Benfica Campus represents the Club’s future—a place where talent is developed, ambitions are realized, and the next chapter in Benfica’s history begins to unfold.”

Decades of Shared Heritage and Iconic Kits

The partnership’s longevity is rooted in historical continuity. Adidas first supplied Benfica during the 1983/84 to 1989/90 era before returning permanently ahead of the 1997/98 campaign. Adolfo Haendler, General Manager of adidas Iberia, highlighted the deep institutional ties between the two entities.

Photo: slbenfica.pt

“The relationship between adidas and Sport Lisboa e Benfica is one of the longest-standing and most solid in adidas’ history,” Haendler explained. “It is a bond forged over decades, built on trust, closeness, and a shared ambition, and it holds a very special place in the brand’s history.”

Over the decades, this collaboration produced some of the most recognizable shirts in European football. Notable highlights include the 2004/05 centenary season kit—synchronized with the club’s triumphant return to the national title—and the strip worn during the 2016/17 campaign, which commemorated the club’s first-ever run of four consecutive league championships.