Meta Connect 2026: New VR Glasses, Muse AI Charm, and Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

At the Meta Connect 2026 event, CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the Meta VR Glasses priced at 1.299,99 dollari, alongside the Muse Charm AI keychain. Weighing approximately 100 grams, the VR glasses connect via cable to a pocket-sized mini computer to shift processing loads, targeting enterprise workstations and private cinema experiences with a spring 2027 shipping window.

Shedding the Bulk: Architecture of the 100-Gram VR Glasses

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Heavy face-mounted headgear has long remained the primary friction point for prolonged spatial computing adoption. Meta addresses this thermal and ergonomic bottleneck by offloading the core compute architecture to a pocketable companion device tethered via a proprietary cable. By separating the SoC (System on a Chip) and battery stack from the optics frame, the headset chassis drops to an ultra-light 100 grams.

Users control the interface entirely through hand gestures, eye tracking, and voice commands, bypassing traditional handheld controllers. According to details shared during the Menlo Park showcase, the system pairs wirelessly or through USB-C to Mac and Windows PCs. This allows engineers and creative professionals to spawn multiple virtual monitors over a standard physical desk, utilizing native keyboards and mice alongside virtual interfaces.

Visual fidelity leans heavily into enterprise and media consumption use cases. The hardware features full-color passthrough cameras to anchor digital workspaces into real-world environments. Meta secured IMAX Enhanced certification for the platform, enabling extended aspect ratios, 3D film formats, Dolby Vision, and spatial Dolby Atmos audio. Despite these ambitious multimedia capabilities, the onboard power supply yields a maximum of roughly three hours of continuous media playback before requiring a recharge.

Gaming remains a core pillar, with over 75 native titles slated for launch alongside full compatibility with the existing Meta Quest library and Xbox Cloud Gaming via Bluetooth gamepads. Meanwhile, remote collaboration benefits from a photorealistic digital avatar pipeline capable of rendering real-time facial expressions and spatial audio positioning during calls across applications like WhatsApp and Zoom.

The Muse AI Ecosystem and the $349 Audio-Only Ray-Bans

Beyond spatial hardware, Meta expanded its artificial intelligence footprint by detailing the Muse AI assistant, which launched on September 8, 2026. Powered by the Muse Spark model family, the agent handles automated workflows such as calendar scheduling and email dispatch. To bridge this software layer into physical daily routines, Zuckerberg introduced the Muse Charm, a standalone keychain accessory functioning as a portable hardware node for the assistant. Engadget noted that Meta has manufactured only a handful of physical prototypes, with commercial shipments scheduled for December at an unannounced price point.

Photo: tg24.sky.it

Simultaneously, Meta restructured its smart eyewear lineup to cater to lighter, everyday use cases. The new Ray-Ban Meta Audio frames strip away the camera entirely, dropping the total weight to 43 grams while extending battery life up to 12 hours. Starting at $349, these audio-centric frames ship on October 13, 2026. Stepping up in the product stack, the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 starts at $449, introducing an upgraded six-microphone array, classic Aviator geometries, an ivory colorway featuring Kylie Jenner, and a high-profile collaboration with Blackpink singer Lisa.

Market Realities and Competitive Pressures in Smart Eyewear

Meta’s push into lighter form factors follows an unstable year for its Horizon Worlds platform, which briefly faced a scheduled shutdown in March before the decision was reversed within twenty-four hours.

Snapchat parent company Snap saw its stock drop by nearly 10% in June following the release of its enterprise-focused augmented reality spectacles priced at 2.195 dollari. Meta’s tiered pricing strategy—ranging from $349 audio frames to 1.299,99 dollari spatial glasses—aims to capture both casual consumers and productivity-focused professionals ahead of the VR glasses’ spring 2027 delivery window.