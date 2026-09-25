Home » Technology » How to List and Manage WhatsApp Groups in OpenResa

OpenResa has introduced a WhatsApp group feature, enabling administrators to map specific communication channels directly onto user profiles, subscription tiers, and partner-search directories. The system automates audience filtering while maintaining membership controls entirely within the WhatsApp ecosystem.

Architectural Workflow of Group Syncing

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Administrators navigate to Administration, then Customize, Communication, and WhatsApp to provision a new channel. Pasting a verified invitation link starting with https://chat.whatsapp.com/ anchors the group record. System stability relies entirely on official schema validation; malformed URLs or arbitrary web addresses are rejected by the administrative UI.

Visual identification requires uploading a 2:1 aspect ratio graphic—typically 480 × 240 pixels—which renders at the top of the group card. Organizations often run distinct sub-communities divided by skill level, competitive discipline, or specific operational squads. By cataloging these links centrally, clubs eliminate the friction of manual link distribution.

Granular Access Control and Audience Filtering Logic

OpenResa applies the same rigorous filtering engine used in its standard user directory to group visibility. Administrators can restrict chat visibility using composite parameters that evaluate user profiles, active subscriptions, internal group assignments, age categories, and ranking tiers.

For instance, an introductory beginner’s group can be explicitly restricted to unranked players, while a junior squad remains locked to specific age brackets. These filters execute via Boolean logic. Multiple ticked subscriptions within the same category act in an additive manner, whereas criteria spanning different families—such as requiring both a specific subscription tier and an age threshold—demand strict intersectional compliance.

A real-time counter immediately updates the administrator dashboard, displaying the precise volume of users matching the active filter set. Suspended accounts are stripped of all visibility.

Visibility Vectors Across the Client Application

OpenResa manages this through two primary visibility toggles: the Find a Partner page and the Homepage.

When activated for partner search, groups scroll horizontally above user advertisements and the primary directory. Homepage integration requires administrators to manually provision a dedicated WhatsApp block via Administration, Customize, Homepage. This block stays hidden from logged-out visitors and remains invisible to authenticated users who match none of the configured audience filters.

During seasonal lulls, such as a summer break, administrators can toggle a group to “Deactivated.” This removes the card from client views without destroying historical configuration data or deleting the underlying database record.

Lifecycle Management and Protocol Maintenance

When a user clicks the “Join on WhatsApp” button, OpenResa executes a validation check against current audience criteria. If the user passes, the platform dispatches the protocol handler to open the invitation directly inside the WhatsApp application.

WhatsApp handles the actual state transition of joining the group. Crucially, OpenResa exercises no automated removal protocols over external messaging apps. If a user’s subscription expires, they instantly lose visibility of the group card within OpenResa, but their membership inside the WhatsApp group persists until an administrator manually revokes it.

Administrative hygiene also demands vigilance regarding link rotation. If an administrator resets an invitation link inside WhatsApp to prevent unauthorized spread, the legacy URL immediately breaks. The new endpoint must be updated promptly within the OpenResa administrative record to maintain onboarding.