NAVAHCS offers flu and COVID-19 vaccinations for veterans

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in Prescott is offering enrolled Veterans fast, convenient access to annual flu and COVID-19 vaccinations through drive-through clinics, specialized campus walk-ins, weekly community-based outpatient clinics, and a network of participating local pharmacies accepting TriWest coverage.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Flexible Access: Veterans can choose between temporary drive-through sites, scheduled campus walk-ins, regional outpatient clinics, or local commercial pharmacies.

Veterans can choose between temporary drive-through sites, scheduled campus walk-ins, regional outpatient clinics, or local commercial pharmacies. Required Documentation: Visiting community pharmacies requires a government-issued photo ID and an official VA pharmacy billing information card.

Navigating Vaccination Options Across Northern Arizona

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Staying protected against seasonal respiratory viruses requires efficient healthcare infrastructure. The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) has mapped out a structured rollout for enrolled Veterans in Prescott and surrounding regions.

For individuals seeking maximum convenience without leaving their vehicles, a dedicated drive-through clinic operates at the Prescott VA campus. This high-throughput option runs Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting September 28 and concluding October 9.

Northern Arizona VA Vaccine Access Timeline and Locations Clinic Type Location Dates & Schedule Drive-Through Clinic Prescott VA Campus Only September 28 – October 9, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walk-In Clinic Prescott VA Campus, Main Building 117 October 13 – November 6, Tuesday-Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Community-Based Outpatient Cottonwood Clinic Every Wednesday starting September 16, 1:00-3:00 p.m. Community-Based Outpatient Anthem, Flagstaff, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Page Every Wednesday starting September 30, 1:00-3:00 p.m. (Anthem, Flagstaff, Lake Havasu City, Page); October 21, 1:00-3:00 p.m. (Kingman).

Community-Based Outpatient and Pharmacy Pathways

Beyond the primary Prescott campus, regional outpatient facilities host dedicated Wednesday walk-in hours. Cottonwood began its schedule on September 16, running Wednesdays from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Facilities in Anthem, Flagstaff, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, and Page offer afternoon walk-in windows beginning in late September or October.

Enrolled Veterans who cannot utilize VA facility schedules can access immunizations through community and private pharmacies accepting TriWest. Participating commercial chains include Bashas’, Safeway, Fry’s, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Costco, and Sam’s Club. These locations provide flexible operating hours and widespread geographic distribution across Northern Arizona.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Individuals with a documented history of severe systemic allergic reactions, such as anaphylaxis, to a previous dose of an influenza or COVID-19 vaccine or to any specific vaccine component should consult their primary care physician before administration.

Patients experiencing acute, moderate-to-severe febrile illness should generally defer vaccination until symptoms resolve. Enrolled Veterans should consult their clinical care team if they manage complex immunocompromising conditions or have questions regarding specific vaccine formulations and potential drug interactions.

References

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS). Operational Guidance for Seasonal Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout. Prescott, AZ.

TriWest Healthcare Alliance. Participating Community Pharmacy Network Guidelines for VA Beneficiaries.