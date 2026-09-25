Petrol Price Reduced by Rs0.84 Per Litre

The federal government reduced the price of petrol by Rs0.84 per litre to Rs389.28 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.63 per litre to Rs412.12, effective September 25, 2026. The adjustment follows daily pricing mechanisms managed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) amid ongoing Middle East conflict and global oil market volatility.

The Bottom Line

Revised Retail Rates: Petrol now retails at Rs389.28 per litre, while high-speed diesel stands at Rs412.12 per litre following the September 25, 2026 adjustment.

Petrol now retails at Rs389.28 per litre, while high-speed diesel stands at Rs412.12 per litre following the September 25, 2026 adjustment. Tax Structure: The government continues to levy heavy duties, maintaining Rs114 per litre on petrol and Rs100 per litre on high-speed diesel.

The government continues to levy heavy duties, maintaining Rs114 per litre on petrol and Rs100 per litre on high-speed diesel. Austerity and Daily Adjustments: Authorities maintain a daily pricing mechanism via Ogra alongside reintroduced austerity measures, including a 9pm market closure rule and a 50 per cent cut in official vehicle fuel allocations.

Retail Price Revisions and Tax Burdens

The federal administration implemented a minor downward revision in domestic petroleum rates, moving petrol down by Rs0.84 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs2.63 per litre. Following the notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the new rates take effect for Friday, September 25, 2026. Petrol now stands at Rs389.28 per litre, down from its earlier peak of Rs458.41 reached on April 3. Meanwhile, high-speed diesel has receded to Rs412.12 per litre, declining from its April 3 peak of Rs520.35. Photo: pakgold.net

The government maintains a fixed tax and duty levy of Rs114 per litre on petrol and Rs100 per litre on high-speed diesel. These two major revenue earners account for monthly sales volumes between 700,000 and 800,000 tonnes nationwide, dwarfing kerosene demand, which sits at roughly 10,000 tonnes monthly.

Daily Pricing and Broader Economic Measures

The pricing mechanism reflects shifting international market dynamics. On July 17, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced that fuel prices would be fixed on a daily basis to manage rapid fluctuations driven by renewed hostilities between Iran and the US. This operational shift followed weeks of weekly revisions that began after the conflict broke out on February 28, which initially pushed HSD up from Rs281 per litre and petrol from Rs266 per litre. Photo: samaa.tv

To conserve supplies and manage import bills, the cabinet and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reintroduced strict austerity protocols. Markets must now close by 9pm, and fuel allocations for official government vehicles have been reduced by 50 per cent for a three-month duration. The administration also rolled out targeted relief initiatives, including a September 13 relief scheme aimed at cushioning users of motorcycles, autos, and vehicles up to 800cc from global oil shocks.

Petroleum Product New Price (Per Litre) Previous Peak (April 3) Government Tax/Levy Petrol Rs389.28 Rs458.41 Rs114.00 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs412.12 Rs520.35 Rs100.00

Socioeconomic Impact on Transport and Consumers

Fuel price adjustments carry distinct economic consequences across different sectors of the economy. Petrol is primarily consumed by private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers, meaning any fluctuation directly impacts middle and lower-middle-class household budgets. Conversely, high-speed diesel serves as the primary energy source for the heavy transport sector, agricultural tube wells, power plants, and large industrial generators. Instagram

With Ogra continuing to monitor Platts rates and global benchmarks on a daily basis, domestic retail prices remain closely tied to geopolitical developments across the Middle East supply chain.