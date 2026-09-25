Democratic House candidate arrested during Netanyahu protest in NYC

Darializa Avila Chevalier, a socialist House candidate in New York, was arrested Thursday while protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to New York City during the United Nation’s General Assembly meeting, according to photos shared on social media by her campaign and public media reports.

Avila Chevalier, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 13th Congressional District, was among dozens of demonstrators taken into custody after protesters blocked a roadway near the United Nations General Assembly meeting Thursday ahead of Netanyahu’s address at the event.

The Demonstration Outside the United Nations General Assembly

The demonstration Avila Chevalier was reportedly arrested at drew around 250 protesters to the corner of 1st Avenue and 39th Street in Manhattan, according to City & State New York. Police began making arrests after protesters sitting in the roadway refused to move.

Avila Chevalier, the 32-year-old far-left, Mamdani-backed House candidate from New York, was among more than 100 people, including several celebrities and local elected officials, arrested at protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his scheduled speech before the U.N. General Assembly in Midtown Manhattan Thursday, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said there were over 100 arrests. Photo: Fox News About 100 Are Arrested in Protests Against Netanyahu

Darializa was just arrested while peacefully protesting Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations, a Thursday afternoon post from the candidate’s social media account said. Our government has unlimited funds to arm a genocide against Palestinians but tells us there's nothing left to feed and house our own people. Stop arming Israel!

Avila Chevalier defended her participation following the arrest. Netanyahu belongs at the Hague, not in the streets of New York City, and certainly not addressing the United Nations General Assembly, she said in a statement reported by Bloomberg.

Elected Officials and Public Figures Among Those Detained

Avila Chevalier was not the only New York political figure taken into custody. City Council members Chi Ossé and Alexa Avilés were also arrested during the demonstration, according to City & State, while the Daily Mail reported actress Susan Sarandon was among those detained at the protest. City Councilman Chi Osse and Councilwoman Alexa Avilés were among the dozens taken into NYPD custody around 1 p.m. at First Ave. and E. 39th St., according to police. Photo: Washington Post Netanyahu Rips Mamdani Ahead Of UN Visit

Before his arrest, Osse called Netanyahu a “demon” who should be held accountable for his crimes.

We’re standing against war. Stop the genocide. U.S. dollars for health care, for housing, for education. Not for bombing children, Avilés said to reporters as she was led away, her hands cuffed with zip ties. We say no to Netanyahu. No war criminals in New York City.

Also taken into custody were Mamdani-backed and congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, whistleblower Chelsea Manning and actors Susan Sarandon, Elliot Page and Hannah Einbinder, among others. Actor Elliot Page was also seen blocking traffic.

Political Momentum and Background Context

A second protest Thursday afternoon organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement was also noted in reporting surrounding the events of the day. After Zohran Mamdani Threatened To Get Netanyahu Arrested, Trump Puts NYC Mayor Candidate On Notice? Netanyahu Defends Military Actions as Delegates Walk Out of UN Address

As the Democratic nominee for New York’s 13th congressional district, Avila Chevalier stated: “As the Democratic nominee for New York’s 13th congressional district, I refuse to allow a war criminal to roam the streets of our city unchallenged. I refuse to play host to a man who has overseen the slaughter or injury of more than 64,000 children in Gaza with American taxpayer dollars. I refuse to be complicit in genocide. That is why I was arrested today outside of the United Nations alongside hundreds of my fellow New Yorkers.”