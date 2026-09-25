Australian Man Mohamed Bakit Arrested for Distributing ISIS Extremist Files

Australian federal counter-terrorism authorities arrested 65-year-old Mohamed Bakit in Melbourne on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, accusing the retiree of distributing thousands of violent extremist files and instructional mass-casualty attack guides on encrypted messaging platforms between November 2015 and July 2020.

How a Routine Airport Interception Unraveled an Encrypted Terror Network

Instead, it started at a passport control lane at Melbourne International Airport back on November 21, 2020. Australian Border Force officers intercepted Bakit as he prepared to board a flight to Egypt, conducting a routine examination of his luggage that ultimately changed the trajectory of the case. During that checkpoint screening, officials located suspicious content on his mobile phone and referred the device to the Australian Federal Police.

That initial seizure triggered a covert inquiry spanning several years. A forensic review of the device revealed that Bakit had been viewing and sharing graphic Islamic State material across encrypted messaging networks. While Bakit was permitted to complete his travel to Egypt—where he spent six months utilizing compassionate grounds permitted under COVID-19 travel restrictions—law enforcement quietly monitored his digital footprint. Investigators later executed a subsequent search warrant in 2024, seizing additional electronic devices that cemented their case regarding his alleged ideological alignment with the extremist group.

By Wednesday morning, the Victoria Joint Counter Terrorism Team—comprising the Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police, and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation—moved in. Officers arrested Bakit at a residential home in Carlton, an inner-north suburb of Melbourne. Police later confirmed that while the accused no longer posed an active danger to the community and was not linked to any specific domestic terror plots, the sheer volume of his alleged digital output placed him among the most prolific domestic nodes for the terrorist group’s propaganda network.

The Mechanics of Modern Digital Radicalization

Security agencies have long wrestled with how fringe extremist groups project global influence without maintaining physical territory. Following the territorial collapse of the Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate across Syria and Iraq—where the group once controlled an area roughly the size of Great Britain—the organization fractured into decentralized cells spanning regions like Nigeria, Mozambique, and Mali. Yet, its operational survival increasingly relied on decentralized digital distribution networks.

Photo: afp.gov.au

Rather than traveling to Middle Eastern conflict zones, the Carlton retiree allegedly served as a principal distributor on encrypted channels. Investigators allege he transmitted approximately 10,000 individual assets, including videos, photographs, audio recordings, and documents depicting battlefield executions and torture.

Beyond graphic violence, the charges reflect a tactical dimension designed to instruct rather than merely shock. Police allege Bakit shared instructional guides detailing how to plan and execute mass-casualty attacks alongside operational security tips on evading law enforcement detection. Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Crime and Counter Terrorism Investigation Services Martin O’Brien emphasized that the arrest underscores how closely authorities monitor online extremist ecosystems.

Key Details of the Melbourne Counter-Terrorism Operation Metric / Detail Reported Fact Accused Individual Mohamed Bakit (65 years old, Carlton retiree) Date of Arrest Wednesday, September 23, 2026 Investigative Body Victoria Joint Counter Terrorism Team (AFP, Victoria Police, ASIO) Alleged Timeframe November 2015 to July 2020 Estimated Material Distributed Approximately 10,000 files (videos, images, audio, documents) Primary Formal Charges Membership of a terrorist organisation; using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence; possessing violent extremist material

Inside the Melbourne Magistrates’ Courtroom

Hours after his arrest, Bakit appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court wearing a black jumper, a collared shirt, and glasses. As he entered the courtroom, the accused appeared to limp before briefly speaking with custody officers in the dock. Proceedings during his initial afternoon appearance were brief, largely addressing urgent medical requirements rather than the substantive allegations.

Full Press Conference | Man arrested for alleged ISIS membership as Australian-based propagandist

Lawyer Stephanie McLennan informed the court that her client was experiencing poor health, noting that he had previously suffered a stroke in 2023 and required regular medication for a heart condition, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol. McLennan indicated that while her legal team had been enlisted only an hour prior to the hearing, Bakit had “every intention of going for bail.” He spent Wednesday night held in custody cells before a formal bail application scheduled for Thursday.

Prosecution and defense teams are expected to explore the circumstances surrounding his radicalization as the legal proceedings unfold. While Australian authorities noted that more than 200 citizens are believed to have traveled overseas to join the Islamic State since 2012, cases involving domestic propagators who never set foot in the group’s former foreign strongholds highlight the evolving nature of counter-terrorism jurisprudence in the digital era. Bakit remains remanded in custody pending Thursday’s bail hearing.