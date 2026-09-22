Netanyahu Rips Mamdani Ahead Of UN Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in a social media video ahead of his United Nations address, accusing the mayor of inciting riots and supporting Hamas as world leaders prepare to gather in Manhattan.

An escalating diplomatic clash between Israeli leadership and New York City Hall has intensified ahead of the United Nations General Assembly. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a sharp video message on Tuesday lambasting Mayor Zohran Mamdani over his progressive stance on Palestinian statehood and his vocal criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

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Netanyahu is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, where he plans to defend Israel’s military actions against the Palestinians. In his video statement released on social media, the Israeli leader accused the New York mayor of supporting Hamas and dividing local communities.

Photo: yahoo.com

I'm coming to the UN, Netanyahu said in a brief video statement. I'm going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers, and I'm going to tell the truth about you (Mamdani).

Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani, Netanyahu said. Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews.

According to reporting from Reuters, Netanyahu’s aggressive stance follows remarks made by Mamdani during a Monday interview on CNN, where the mayor labeled the prime minister a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people.

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Mamdani doubled down on his rhetoric during a press conference on Tuesday, dismissing Netanyahu’s video message as false and pointing instead to international legal actions against the Israeli leader. The mayor emphasized that international accountability mechanisms should apply to all world leaders equally.

Photo: foxnews.com

Well, we all know that what the prime minister has said in that video is not true, Mamdani said at a press conference Tuesday, responding to Netanyahu’s remarks. “What we do know to actually be the truth when it comes to the prime minister is that he is the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. And as the prime minister, he is the architect of a horrific genocide against Palestinians. And just a few days ago, killed an 11-year-old boy in what is deemed to be a safe zone in Gaza.”

Photo: Reuters

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If the International Criminal Court deems someone worthy of an arrest because of a violation of those laws, then who are we to say that anyone should be above that? Mamdani told CNN.

While Mamdani vowed during his mayoral campaign to honor an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for Netanyahu should the prime minister visit New York, he subsequently acknowledged that he did not have the power to do so.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon Criticizes City Hall Chaos

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon weighed in on the escalating dispute, accusing Mamdani of sowing chaos rather than ensuring the city functions smoothly for visiting international delegations and local residents.

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No one can ignore Mayor Mamdani, you know, instead of actually welcoming all world leaders and making sure that the city will function properly, he is doing exactly the opposite, Danon said

“He is inciting, he is sowing chaos into the city. So this year, unfortunately, it will be harder for every New Yorker or every visitor because the mayor is actually calling for people to go out, to demonstrate and it will not deter us. The prime minister will come, will speak and will represent our nation,” the ambassador added.

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Danon criticized the mayor for encouraging public demonstrations against Netanyahu’s arrival. According to WABC, Danon maintained that the prime minister’s visit will proceed as planned regardless of local political opposition.

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The updated travel plan brings Netanyahu to New York City on Thursday morning. He is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly at 2 p.m. before departing to return to Israel shortly afterward.