Netanyahu’s bloc drops to 48 seats as Winter’s party enters Knesset in new poll

Israel’s upcoming October 27 national election faces fresh instability as new polling data reveals Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc dropping to 51 seats, while the official entry of Ofer Winter’s People of Israel party reshapes the political map and leaves rival coalitions short of a governing majority.

The Israeli political landscape is undergoing a significant shake-up ahead of the country’s national vote, which marks the first electoral test since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack that plunged the region into war across Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran. Recent polling averages and fresh surveys from the Kantar Institute and Maariv highlight deep fragmentation across both the coalition and opposition camps, with several key parties hovering dangerously near the electoral threshold.

Ofer Winter Enters the Political Arena

The entry of Ofer Winter into the electoral race has directly altered the arithmetic for Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition. According to a Maariv poll conducted by Lazar Research, headed by Dr. Menachem Lazar in cooperation with Panel4ALL, Winter’s newly formed People of Israel party is projected to capture five seats.

That addition complicates the coalition’s prospects. Without Winter, the bloc led by Netanyahu receives 43 seats, but with his party included, it rises to 48 seats—still falling short of the 61 seats required to govern. Meanwhile, the Kantar Institute poll published by Kan News places the right-wing bloc at 51 seats under its standard testing scenario, and dropping to 50 seats if Winter runs.

Winter’s presence also exerts a heavy squeeze on neighboring right-wing factions. The survey indicates that his five seats push Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party below the 3.25% electoral threshold required to enter the Knesset. Additional right-wing groups, including The Zionist Home-The Reservists at 2%, the Economic Party at 1.5%, and Blue and White at 0.6%, likewise fail to cross the barrier, leaving roughly 8% of the total vote—equivalent to about 10 seats—effectively lost.

Netanyahu’s inner circle is actively weighing its options regarding the newcomer. Associates of the prime minister reportedly intend to attack Winter politically in an effort to erode his party’s support. Those same associates note that Winter was previously offered a spot on the Likud slate but turned it down.

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Opposition Dynamics and the Arab Party Unification

On the opposite side of the political spectrum, centrist and opposition figures continue to test voter sentiment, though unity remains elusive. Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party leads multiple polling aggregates, holding a three-point lead over Likud in some averages and projected to win between 24 and 25 seats across various surveys. Naftali Bennett’s Together or B’yachad faction commands strong positioning, pulling in 14 to 15 seats.

At the same time, the Arab party landscape is consolidating. A three-way merger combining Hadash-Ta’al and Balad strengthens the Arab parliamentary bloc, giving them eight seats alongside the five seats secured by Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am party. Together, the Arab parties account for 13 seats in the latest Lazar Research survey.

Despite the numerical strength of the anti-Netanyahu Zionist opposition—pegged at 59 seats in the Maariv survey and 57 seats in the Kantar Institute poll—neither major ideological bloc secures the 61-seat majority needed to form a stable government on its own. Undecided voters, standing at 11.5% in the Maariv data, could tip the balance in the remaining weeks before election day.

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Suitability for Prime Minister: Eisenkot and Bennett Lead Netanyahu

Beyond party allocations, individual candidate head-to-head metrics show growing vulnerability for the incumbent prime minister. Gadi Eisenkot outpolls Netanyahu in suitability for the premiership, drawing 48% support compared to Netanyahu’s 37%. Naftali Bennett similarly leads Netanyahu, registering 45% to the prime minister’s 40%. Against Avigdor Liberman, Netanyahu polls at 40%, just ahead of Liberman’s 37%.

Photo: israelnationalnews.com

Netanyahu remains Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, having led Likud in 11 national elections since 1996 and secured the premiership in six of them. He returned to power following the 2022 election atop a 64-seat nationalist-religious coalition. Current polling, however, points to a sharp erosion in Likud’s parliamentary footprint, reflecting the heavy political toll of the post-October 7 security and domestic crises.

Voter Dissatisfaction Over Education and Public Concerns

As the campaign unfolds against the backdrop of the upcoming school year, domestic anxieties extend far beyond traditional security debates. The Maariv poll revealed that an overwhelming 74% of Israelis are dissatisfied with the public education system, marking an increase from 70% in August 2023. Only 18% expressed satisfaction, down from 23% three years prior.

Photo: reuters.com

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Among parents with children in kindergarten through 12th grade, 62% voiced concern over the introduction of school content that conflicts with their personal values.

Voters supporting Arab parties registered the highest concern at 80%.

Opposition party voters expressed 61% concern.

Voters intending to back coalition parties reported 57% concern.

Secular Jewish Israelis recorded 72% concern, compared to 41% among religious Israelis.

The Stakes of the October 27 Vote

With national elections officially scheduled for October 27, the proliferation of splinter parties and the recalibration of the right-hand and opposition blocs ensure that coalition negotiations will prove exceptionally complex. Parties must clear the 3.25% electoral threshold—representing a minimum of four Knesset seats—to avoid total forfeiture of their votes. As Likud faces potential seat losses and insurgent factions like Winter’s People of Israel alter the math, both major camps find themselves scrambling for every remaining undecided voter.