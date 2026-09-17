Italy Deploys Independent Naval Protection in Bab al-Mandab Strait

Faced with deteriorating security along one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors, Italy announced it would deploy its own navy to guarantee the safe passage of Italian flagged vessels through the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The move marks a sharp departure from broader international coordination, as Rome explicitly chose to act ahead of any collective European Union decision.

Italy Deploys Independent Naval Protection in the Bab al-Mandab Strait

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto defended the unilateral deployment by pointing to the severe economic risks facing the nation if commercial transit grinds to a halt. We do not want to wait for the EU, Crosetto indicated, stressing that the country possesses the necessary assets to secure its commercial fleet independently. We must not allow bureaucratic decision-making delays to exacerbate an already complex situation, he added.

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The Bab al-Mandab Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, serving as the essential maritime bottleneck for goods moving between European ports and Asian markets.

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The Italian naval deployment comes in the wake of a sweeping military campaign by the Iran-backed Huthi militia. In a rapid offensive, the Huthi militia seized the entire west coast of Yemen and captured several strategically positioned islands. This territorial expansion grants the group practically unhindered access to the Bab al-Mandab chokepoint.

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On land, the conflict continues to churn unabated. Ground battles between Huthi fighters and the internationally recognized Yemeni government are heavily concentrated around the western sector of Taiz province, according to military sources cited by dpa. This mountainous province holds immense strategic value due to its proximity to the newly conquered coastline.

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The human cost of the escalating confrontation is climbing. At least five people were killed in recent exchanges involving Huthi rebels, Yemeni government forces, and the Saudi Arabian army.

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Official channels in Saudi Arabia reported that falling debris from an intercepted Huthi drone killed one person in the Taif region east of Mecca. Simultaneously, the Huthi-operated broadcaster Almasirah reported that four people, including three children, died during joint operations conducted by Yemeni government forces and the Saudi Arabian army.