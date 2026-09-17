Madonna to Open 2026 MTV VMAs, First Time in 23 Years

Madonna will officially open the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with a live performance, marking her first time kicking off the ceremony in 23 years. Confirmed by MTV and CBS, returns to the VMA stage as a performer for the first time since her historic 2003 appearance, while also dominating this year’s nominations with 11 nods.

The Bottom Line The Return: Madonna is opening the VMAs for the first time since 2003, when she shared the stage with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Missy Elliott.

Madonna is opening the VMAs for the first time since 2003, when she shared the stage with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Missy Elliott. The Nominations: The pop legend enters the 2026 ceremony leading the pack with 11 total nods, including Artist of the Year.

The pop legend enters the 2026 ceremony leading the pack with 11 total nods, including Artist of the Year. The Legacy: With 19 competitive wins and a Video Vanguard Award received in 1986, Madonna looks to expand her historic record at the ceremony.

A Historic Return to the VMA Stage

Pop royalty is reclaiming the VMAs. Madonna is set to inaugurate the MTV Video Music Awards 2026, marking a monumental return to the network’s live stage.

Back in 2003, Madonna delivered an unforgettable opening alongside Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Missy Elliott. That medley featured tracks like “Hollywood,” “Like a Virgin,” and “Passenger,” alongside the famous stage kisses that immediately cemented themselves in pop culture lore. Now, more than two decades later, the artist is stepping back into the opening slot.

Leading the Pack With 11 Nominations

The timing couldn’t be sharper. Madonna’s performance coincides with a massive showing across the competitive categories, as she leads all contenders with 11 nominations for 2026. Among her heavy-hitting nods are Artist of the Year, Video of the Year for Confessions II – The Film, and Song of the Year for “Bring Your Love,” her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

Photo: eldiariony.com

As El Diario NY points out, she previously led the nominations in 1990 with nine nods for “Vogue” and again in 1998 with nine nods for “Ray of Light” and “Frozen.” Her deep-rooted history with the network stretches all the way back to the inaugural 1984 ceremony where she famously performed “Like a Virgin.”

VMA Milestones At a Glance

Milestone / Category Details Last Performance 2003 (Medley with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Missy Elliott) 2026 Nominations 11 categories, including Artist and Video of the Year Competitive Wins 19 VMAs won to date Special Honors Video Vanguard Award (Received in 1986)

What to Expect From the 2026 Ceremony

MTV has yet to officially disclose which tracks Madonna will weave into her opening performance, leaving fans and critics speculating wildly. But if history serves as any indication, the queen of pop rarely steps onto a live stage without making a definitive statement.

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With 20 total VMAs—including her 1986 Video Vanguard honor—already sitting on her shelf, the 2026 broadcast offers a rare convergence of legendary catalog power and contemporary chart dominance.