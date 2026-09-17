Siri AI in iOS 27: 7 New Features, Supported iPhones, and Limits

Powered by next-generation Apple Intelligence, the system introduces advanced conversational continuity, personal context retrieval, and cross-app workflows. However, the release arrives with strict hardware requirements, language barriers, and notable regional exclusions like the European Union.

The Architectural Shift Behind Siri AI

For years, Apple’s voice assistant struggled with fundamental conversational constraints. It treated every query as a discrete, isolated command, failing to maintain memory across multi-turn prompts or complex request chains.

This is not a superficial skin update.

7 Practical Capabilities in the iOS 27 Beta

Users running compatible hardware can leverage seven primary feature categories:

Asking about tomorrow’s weather and instantly following up with “What about Saturday?” now yields accurate contextual results.

Personal Context Retrieval: The assistant queries local databases across apps to pull specific data points, such as locating a hotel confirmation buried in an old email thread.

The assistant queries local databases across apps to pull specific data points, such as locating a hotel confirmation buried in an old email thread. Cross-App Data Synthesizing: Siri can extract a restaurant recommendation sent via a third-party chat app, cross-reference it with a calendar invite, and build a unified itinerary.

Siri can extract a restaurant recommendation sent via a third-party chat app, cross-reference it with a calendar invite, and build a unified itinerary. On-Screen Awareness: The interface reads and analyzes active pixels and text buffers on your display, letting you issue commands like “add this address to my contacts” based entirely on an open web page.

The interface reads and analyzes active pixels and text buffers on your display, letting you issue commands like “add this address to my contacts” based entirely on an open web page. Deep Messaging Search: You can query message histories to surface specific logistical details discussed weeks prior, such as a family member’s suggestion for an upcoming trip.

You can query message histories to surface specific logistical details discussed weeks prior, such as a family member’s suggestion for an upcoming trip. Automated Ingredient Extraction: The system can scan an emailed recipe, pull out the required components, and automatically append them to a grocery list.

The system can scan an emailed recipe, pull out the required components, and automatically append them to a grocery list. Ecosystem Actions: Executing multi-step workflows across native applications without requiring manual menu navigation or third-party API shortcuts.

Hardware Limitations and Regional Roadblocks

Siri AI requires an Apple Intelligence-compatible system-on-chip, meaning older iPhones are completely left out of the loop. Supported hardware is strictly limited to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 lineup, and newer iterations like the iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 series, depending on the exact regional variant.

Furthermore, the rollout strategy is heavily gated. The software is currently restricted to English-language users as a beta release. Apple has stated that language support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish will follow in October.

Regulatory friction has also stalled deployment in key international markets. Siri AI is entirely absent on iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches located within the European Union. Regulators in China have similarly paused availability while local compliance reviews are finalized.

The 30-Second Verdict

iOS 27 turns Siri into a functional, context-aware assistant rather than a glorified timer. But hardware gating and heavy regional exclusions mean millions of users will have to wait before testing these capabilities on their own devices.