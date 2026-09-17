GTA 6: Official Soundtrack Album and Vinyl Release Announced

Rockstar Games will release the official 34-track soundtrack, titled GTA 6: The Album, on November 19, 2026, alongside the launch of GTA 6. Produced in collaboration with Atlantic Records, the collection features new music inspired by Vice City and Leonida, with physical editions spanning standard CDs, regular vinyl, and liquid-filled collector’s discs.

The Distribution Strategy and Streaming Rollout

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Instead of opting for native in-game API integrations with third-party audio applications, Rockstar is utilizing major streaming platforms strictly as a top-of-funnel promotional and distribution channel. According to reporting from outlets like Eurogamer and GamePro, six tracks from the 34-song tracklist went live immediately across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Amazon Music.

This staggered drop includes:

RHYNO by Travis Scott (produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

Bright Lights, Big City by Keith Richards

That’s It

Sexy Magic

Last Thing You Need

Macacoa 2000

Other confirmed contributing artists span a wide genre spectrum, featuring Yung Lean, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, CA7RIEL, Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., and Etienne de Crécy. The remaining 28 tracks will stay hidden until the game officially launches in late November 2026.

Audio Architecture Versus Streaming APIs

Rumors had previously circulated suggesting a native Spotify integration directly inside the game’s radio stations. However, the decision to separate the physical and digital album releases from the game’s internal code highlights the company’s focus on maintaining traditional, hardcoded in-game radio stations. The streaming rollout acts as a marketing campaign rather than an interactive software feature.

Physical Editions and Pricing Tiers

For collectors and physical media enthusiasts, Rockstar and Atlantic Records have prepared multiple configurations. Pricing and design variants vary across retailers:

Photo: nau.ch

Format Price Key Features / Design Standard CD £10.99 Classic compact disc packaging. Standard Vinyl £44.99 Traditional black or colored vinyl pressing. Collector’s Liquid Vinyl £108.99 Two semi-transparent, blue liquid-filled magenta discs styled like a lava lamp, packaged with exclusive artwork.

According to IGN and Eurogamer, additional configurations include a splatter-vinyl variant alongside unique retail-exclusive pressings. Cover art themes across the various editions feature distinct visual motifs, such as an alligator resting in a martini glass, a Rockstar logo framed by an alligator and a flamingo, and a flamingo floatie trapped inside a block of ice.

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