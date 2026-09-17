Anthropic CEO Warns of AI’s Rapid Impact on Global Economy

The world’s 10 largest public artificial intelligence companies command a combined market capitalisation exceeding $25 trillion as of mid-September 2026.

Mapping the Trillion-Dollar Hardware and Infrastructure Foundation

Chatbots and large language models represent only the visible consumer-facing stratum of the artificial intelligence sector. Beneath the application layer sits a capital-intensive hierarchy of silicon designers, fabrication foundries, and utility-grade data center infrastructure. According to reporting from Al Jazeera, this architecture splits cleanly into hardware, cloud compute, and software ecosystems.

At the apex sits Nvidia, holding a market capitalisation of approximately $5.1 trillion as of mid-September 2026. The company dominates graphic processing unit (GPU) design and AI accelerator hardware, selling directly to hyperscalers. Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor anchors the physical manufacturing layer with a $1.9 trillion valuation, producing advanced silicon at massive scale for designers like Nvidia, Broadcom, and AMD.

Complementing these chipmakers are hyperscale cloud operators including Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon. These firms absorb massive capital expenditures to deploy cooling, power, and networking architecture supplied by specialized infrastructure providers like Arista Networks and Vertiv.