Paul C. Yodice Joins Valley Health System as Patient Safety Officer

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Yodice, MD, FCCP, FCCM, as its new Patient Safety Officer. Dr. Yodice brings over thirty years of critical care and health system leadership experience to the role, where he will collaborate with multidisciplinary clinical teams to advance performance improvement, prevent adverse events, and strengthen institutional safety protocols.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What a Patient Safety Officer Does: This physician leader works behind the scenes with doctors, nurses, and hospital staff to spot risks, remove barriers to effective treatment, and prevent medical errors before they reach the patient.

This physician leader works behind the scenes with doctors, nurses, and hospital staff to spot risks, remove barriers to effective treatment, and prevent medical errors before they reach the patient. Why Leadership Background Matters: With over three decades of experience running intensive care units and departments of medicine, Dr. Yodice brings deep familiarity with how complex hospital systems operate under high-stress conditions.

With over three decades of experience running intensive care units and departments of medicine, Dr. Yodice brings deep familiarity with how complex hospital systems operate under high-stress conditions. Direct Patient Impact: These administrative and safety protocols are designed to lower infection rates, shorten hospital stays, and ensure that every treatment delivered meets rigorous, peer-reviewed standards of care.

Background and Professional Trajectory in Health System Leadership

Prior to this appointment, he served as Chair of Medicine for the Southern Region and Jersey Shore University Medical Center under Hackensack Meridian Health. His previous executive experience includes serving as Chair of Medicine for the Central Region and JFK University Medical Center, alongside a seventeen-year tenure at Saint Barnabas Medical Center (now Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center), where he held positions as Chairman of the Department of Medicine, Director of Critical Care and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and Director of Clinical Excellence and Effectiveness for RWJBarnabas Health.

Throughout these tenures, Dr. Yodice directed initiatives focused on mitigating hospital-acquired complications, optimizing patient length of stay, and decreasing readmission rates. During the acute phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped coordinate New Jersey’s clinical response strategies in direct partnership with the New Jersey Department of Health. His academic contributions include holding faculty appointments as a Professor of Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, in addition to past positions at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, and St. George’s School of Medicine.

Photo: valleyhealth.org

Professional Background and Academic Credentials of Dr. Paul C. Yodice Category Details Current Role Patient Safety Officer & Critical Care Physician, Valley Health System Education MD from New York Medical College; BA in Biology from New York University Board Certifications Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Neurocritical Care Prior Leadership Head of Medicine for Jersey Shore University Medical Center and the Southern Region (a component of Hackensack Meridian Health); former Department of Medicine Head at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, which is presently known as Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Academic Fellowships & Honors Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians (FCCP), Fellow of the American College of Critical Care Medicine (FCCM)

Clinical Integration and Institutional Objectives

As Patient Safety Officer, Dr. Yodice aims to foster an environment where clinical staff feel empowered to examine workflows and implement protective measures. “My goal is to ensure that everyone understands that safety requires doing what we know is right to provide our patients with high-quality outcomes,” Dr. Yodice stated, as reported by ROI-NJ. “If there is an endeavor that doctors or any staff believe can benefit patients or each other, we should sit down, discuss, and implement it.”

Photo: roi-nj.com

In addition to system-wide safety oversight, Dr. Yodice will maintain an active clinical practice in critical care medicine at The Valley Hospital. His dual focus on administrative safety governance and bedside critical care allows for real-time application of performance improvement metrics. Furthermore, his long-standing commitment to graduate medical education will support Valley’s expanding training programs for resident physicians and fellows, ensuring that evidence-based safety principles are instilled early in clinical training.

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