How MLB’s Balanced Schedule and More Pitchers are Lowering Batting Averages

While critics frequently point to modern launch-angle approaches, veteran sports reporting and schedule analytics reveal a structural culprit: the MLB balanced schedule and a staggering influx of fresh velocity arms.

Fantasy & Market Impact Hitter Valuations: Historical stat comparisons prove that a modern .273 batting average translates to a robust .303 in past eras, requiring fantasy managers to recalibrate baseline expectations for elite offensive contributors.

Historical stat comparisons prove that a modern .273 batting average translates to a robust .303 in past eras, requiring fantasy managers to recalibrate baseline expectations for elite offensive contributors.

Pitcher Churn: With 856 different players throwing at least one pitch for an MLB club in a single recent season—a 48 percent jump from 2022 levels when removing position players—streamer pitchers and bullpen depth present unprecedented weekly volatility.

The Anatomy of the Decline: Historical Batting Average Slump

The erosion of the traditional .300 hitter is no optical illusion. As documented by yankee.blue, the American League routinely boasted 26 to 28 players batting .300 or higher during the late 1990s. Contrast that with recent campaigns: only four players crossed the .300 threshold in the American League in 2023, four in 2024, and a meager five as of September 1, 2025.

The National League tells an even starker story. Only three players hit .300 or better in 2024, and just two—Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner—surpassed the mark by September 2025, each landing right on the .300 line. The collective .240 MLB batting average in 2024 nearly matched the historical nadir of the 1968 dead-ball era (.237), completely altering how front offices evaluate slash lines.

The Balanced Schedule and the Pitcher Explosion

But the tape tells a different story than simple launch-angle theories. A major driver behind the offensive suppression is the introduction of the balanced schedule in 2023. Prior to the rule change, teams played 19 games against divisional opponents, allowing hitters to repeatedly face familiar arms.

Under the current format, teams square off against all 29 opposing franchises across 48 interleague contests. Hitters now encounter nine clubs they previously rarely saw, drastically expanding the pool of pitchers they must decode on the fly. In 2022, 523 different men toed the rubber in the big leagues. By recent tracking, that figure exploded to 856 different pitchers throwing at least one competitive frame—fueled in part by a surge in position players pitching (rising from 30 to 110) alongside an unprecedented wave of arms consistently touching 98 miles per hour.

Evaluating Modern Hitters Through a Historical Lens

Front offices and analysts must now adjust their analytical frameworks to account for this pitching depth. A contemporary slugger slashing .257 with a .330 on-base percentage, such as Gleyber Torres in 2024, effectively projects to a .287 hitter under pre-2020 pitching exposure conditions, anchoring elite value at a premium positional slot.

Photo: yankee.blue

Similarly, Aaron Judge’s dominant 2024 campaign—featuring 58 home runs and a .322 batting average with a .458 OBP—translates directly to legendary territory, mirroring the historic Triple Crown pursuits of 1950s icons like Mickey Mantle when adjusted for today’s hyper-specialized pitching environment.

Season / Metric AL .300+ Hitters NL .300+ Hitters Overall MLB Batting Average Late 1990s (Avg) 26 – 28 24 – 27 ~.270 – .275 2023 Season 4 5 ~.243 2024 Season 4 3 .240 2025 Season (As of Sept 1) 5 2 ~.242

Revisiting the Rulebook: Could a Schedule Shift Help Offense?

While outliers like the Chicago Cubs’ historic offensive surge—highlighted by center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong’s .282/.375/.581 slash line with 44 home runs and 37 steals through 153 games, according to sports.yahoo.com—prove that elite bats can still thrive, the macro trend remains clear. Hitters are facing an unprecedented carousel of fresh, high-velocity arms.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

If Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association seek to inject more offense back into the game, revisiting the unbalanced schedule during future CBA negotiations could offer a viable tactical lever. Until then, hitters will continue navigating a nightly gauntlet of unfamiliar velocity.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.