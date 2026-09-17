London Pizzeria Napoli on the Road Named World’s Best Pizza Restaurant

Napoli on the Road, a London-based pizzeria group founded by chef Michele Pascarella, was named the World ’s Best Pizzeria at the 50 Top Pizza World Awards held at Teatro Mercadante in Naples. The victory marks a major milestone for the enterprise, which expanded from a mobile van into three permanent UK locations.

From Mobile Van to Global Dominance

When Michele Pascarella moved to the UK from Maddaloni, near Naples, at the age of 19, he launched his culinary footprint with a simple three-wheeled Ape Piaggio van fitted with a wood-fired oven. Serving Neapolitan-style pizzas at farmers’ markets and outdoor events across London, the operation eventually scaled into physical venues.

Photo: timeout.com

According to Restaurant Online, the business established its first permanent sites in Chiswick and Richmond before expanding into Soho in February with a dedicated pizza tasting menu. That multi-course format draws directly on Pascarella’s childhood and Italian heritage.

This top-tier ranking follows a consistent climb through international culinary scoreboards. As reported by Time Out London, the restaurant placed fifth at the World Awards behind New York’s Una Pizza Napoletana. By 2026, Pascarella’s group not only claimed the global crown but also secured the top spot in the 50 Top Pizza Europa awards for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026.