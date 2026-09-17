London Pizzeria Napoli on the Road Named World’s Best Pizza Restaurant

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Napoli on the Road, a London-based pizzeria group founded by chef Michele Pascarella, was named the World’s Best Pizzeria at the 50 Top Pizza World Awards held at Teatro Mercadante in Naples. The victory marks a major milestone for the enterprise, which expanded from a mobile van into three permanent UK locations.

The Bottom Line

  • The Achievement: Napoli on the Road unseated former champion Una Pizza Napoletana of New York to secure the top global ranking at the 2026 50 Top Pizza World Awards.
  • Operational Growth: Founded in 2016 as a three-wheeled Piaggio Ape van, the brand now operates permanent bricks-and-mortar restaurants in Chiswick, Richmond, and Soho.

From Mobile Van to Global Dominance

When Michele Pascarella moved to the UK from Maddaloni, near Naples, at the age of 19, he launched his culinary footprint with a simple three-wheeled Ape Piaggio van fitted with a wood-fired oven. Serving Neapolitan-style pizzas at farmers’ markets and outdoor events across London, the operation eventually scaled into physical venues.

London Pizzeria Napoli on the Road Named World's Best Pizza Restaurant
Photo: timeout.com

According to Restaurant Online, the business established its first permanent sites in Chiswick and Richmond before expanding into Soho in February with a dedicated pizza tasting menu. That multi-course format draws directly on Pascarella’s childhood and Italian heritage.

This top-tier ranking follows a consistent climb through international culinary scoreboards. As reported by Time Out London, the restaurant placed fifth at the World Awards behind New York’s Una Pizza Napoletana. By 2026, Pascarella’s group not only claimed the global crown but also secured the top spot in the 50 Top Pizza Europa awards for three consecutive years from 2024 to 2026.

The Rigorous Metrics Behind the Global Ranking

Securing the top position in the 50 Top Pizza World Awards requires navigating an extensive evaluation framework. The organization deploys nearly 1,000 anonymous inspectors worldwide with zero ties to the evaluated establishments. Every contender receives at least two visits, during which judges score the complete operational and gastronomic experience.

Napoli-on-the-Road-to-launch-second-restaurant.jpg
Photo: restaurantonline.co.uk

Scoring parameters extend far beyond basic flavor profiles. Inspectors evaluate dough structure, ingredient sourcing, service, and overall hospitality.

Key Milestones for Napoli on the Road
Year Milestone / Accolade Location / Context
2016 Business Founded Piaggio Ape van, London farmers’ markets
2023 Michele Pascarella named Pizza Maker of the Year 50 Top Pizza World Awards
2024–2026 Ranked First in 50 Top Pizza Europa European Regional Awards
2026 Named World’s Best Pizzeria Teatro Mercadante, Naples

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

I Review the BEST PIZZA in LONDON – Napoli on the Road

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Alexandra Hartman Editor-in-Chief

Editor-in-Chief Prize-winning journalist with over 20 years of international news experience. Alexandra leads the editorial team, ensuring every story meets the highest standards of accuracy and journalistic integrity.

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