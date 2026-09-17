Mark Nawaqanitawase is set to conclude his high-flying National Rugby League career with the Sydney Roosters and depart for Japanese League One club Saitama Wild Knights, bringing an end to a stellar three-year cross-code stint that included a State of Origin series victory and international representation for both the Wallabies and Kangaroos.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The End of an Unorthodox Cross-Code Era

At just 26 years old, Mark Nawaqanitawase is preparing to leave rugby league behind. According to reporting from The Guardian, his departure for Japanese League One side Saitama Wild Knights is locked in as soon as the Roosters’ current finals run concludes. Whether that farewell happens next week or at the end of the grand final stretch, Moore Park is preparing to lose one of its most dynamic modern athletes.

To say Nawaqanitawase is loved at Moore Park undersells the widespread affection for him. Officials at the Roosters and Rugby Australia share adjacent offices next to Allianz Stadium, and neither organization harbors ill-will despite both losing him during a whirlwind three-year period. His journey included a stellar 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign with the Wallabies, followed by a transition to rugby sevens where he helped Australia finish fourth at the Paris Olympics. Scarcely six weeks after returning from Paris, he crossed the try line on his NRL debut.

From Rookie Highlights to Modern Winger Metres

The tape from Nawaqanitawase’s time in the 13-a-side code is littered with improbable plays. Berrick Barnes, a former Wallaby who also played for the Brisbane Broncos and now serves as backs coach at Saitama, noted the sheer volume of his output. “You don’t go to rugby league and, what, score 41 tries in 44 games? It’s ridiculous,” Barnes observed, highlighting an interception try against Penrith where Nawaqanitawase stretched, juggled, and secured the ball just off his boots.

Mark Nawaqanitawase Season Comparison (Source: Guardian / News African) Metric Previous Season Current Season (20 matches) Tries Scored NRL Try Leader 16 Run Metres Per Match 138 metres 168 metres Representative Honors Kangaroos Selection State of Origin Series Win (2 tries on debut)

Beyond the highlight-reel clips, his statistical evolution points to a player who adapted to the rigorous demands of the modern NRL. While his try-scoring rate dipped slightly from his league-leading numbers last season to 16 tries from 20 matches this year, his workload expanded significantly. According to tracking data, his average run metres per match climbed from 138 metres to 168 metres as he mastered the defensive positioning required on the flank.

Final Hurdles and the Sharks Showdown

Roosters captain James Tedesco praised his teammate’s competitive drive ahead of their crucial semi-final clash against Cronulla. “He just enjoys the contest, he’s a great competitor,” Tedesco noted. “He wouldn’t harm a fly, Mark, but he enjoys going after a one-on-one battle and he’s done it numerous times throughout the year.”

Photo: newsafrican.com

That competitive fire will be tested immediately as Nawaqanitawase renews acquaintances with Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo. The pair produced a memorable duel in round 16, where Nawaqanitawase dotted down for two match-sealing tries in a testy contest. As the Roosters look to overcome Cronulla, the departing star has one final opportunity to add to a legacy defined by athleticism, humility, and unforgettable moments.

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