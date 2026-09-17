One-Year-Old Baby Found in Montreal Homeless Encampment

A toddler just over one year old was discovered inside a tent at a homeless encampment on Notre-Dame Street.

The Discovery at Campement Notre-Dame and Immediate Intervention

The scene unfolded within a cluster of tents erected by unhoused individuals along Notre-Dame Street. Montreal police officers arrived at the site following a signalement. According to details gathered by Radio-Canada, the young child was found with his mother, who had settled into the encampment only recently. Law enforcement recovered the toddler, transferring custody to the Direction de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ). Authorities with the SPVM confirmed that the child’s life, health, and safety were not compromised, and the mother was taken in charge by social services.

Political Shockwaves and Municipal Finger-Pointing

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada issued a public statement condemning the situation. Calling the news both “bouleversante” (devastating) and unacceptable, the mayor issued a direct warning to provincial leadership. Radio-Canada reported Mayor Martinez Ferrada’s stance: if Quebec provincial authorities cannot effectively manage this issue, the municipal administration intends to take care of the friche, emphasizing that the city can no longer wait for governmental intervention while children are found in encampments.

The Broader Landscape of Urban Shantytowns in Montreal

This localized crisis reflects a wider metropolitan emergency. Amir Khadir did not hold back in his assessment of the situation in interviews with QUB radio, characterizing these sites bluntly as “véritables bidonvilles” (true shantytowns).

Path Forward and Community Engagement

The imagery of a toddler discovered in a Notre-Dame Street tent serves as a reminder of the human cost carried by vulnerable families caught in the housing crunch. What steps do you believe municipal and provincial leaders must take immediately to protect vulnerable children living in precarious urban encampments?