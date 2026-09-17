An artist is championing the evolution of the “linguère”—traditionally a symbol of queens and figures of authority in the history of Senegal—within modern urban culture. Speaking about the Marche des Linguères, the artist highlights how women across Senegal and the global music scene are successfully claiming space in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

The Bottom Line Cultural Evolution: The historical figure of the Senegalese “linguère” has been actively reclaimed by women driving contemporary urban culture and hip-hop.

The historical figure of the Senegalese “linguère” has been actively reclaimed by women driving contemporary urban culture and hip-hop. Global Representation: Acts like Def MaMa Def, OMG, Mia Guissé, Kya Loum, and Sister LB are expanding the footprint of women on international stages.

Acts like Def MaMa Def, OMG, Mia Guissé, Kya Loum, and Sister LB are expanding the footprint of women on international stages. Industry Realities: Despite hip-hop’s macho reputation, female artists continue to force cultural shifts through visibility and solidarity.

Reinventing the Linguère in Global Urban Culture

The term “linguère” carries deep historical weight in Senegal, evoking images of queens and figures of authority. But cultural lexicon is rarely static. According to the artist, this archetype has already undergone a transformation within contemporary urban spaces. Rather than remaining confined to history books, the spirit of the linguère now lives inside urban culture.

When looking at who currently represents this cultural wave globally, the landscape is driven by women. From Def MaMa Def to OMG, Mia Guissé, Kya Loum, and Sister LB, female creators are commanding major stages throughout the world.

The hip-hop ecosystem remains often perceived as reserved for men, a dynamic that artists have had to navigate. The artist notes that breaking through involved fighting to secure a place that they have always had and always claimed. The current generation is reshaping its power dynamics.

The Marche des Linguères and the Blueprint for Creators

Cultural visibility matters, and events like the Marche des Linguères serve as manifestations of that truth. For young girls, the messaging is to be strong and that they are seen and heard. When a collective movement represents female urban cultures, it signals to the next generation that their work is being seen and valued.

Summarizing the ethos of the movement, the artist offers a definitive verse: We know that girls can run the world / Cuz’ we got the mind and the soul .

Data at a Glance: Women in Urban Music

To understand the context surrounding these cultural shifts, consider the presence of female artists in urban music.

Key Metrics in African Urban Music Expansion Metric / Indicator Industry Context Strategic Impact International Stages Presence of female acts like Def MaMa Def, OMG, Mia Guissé, Kya Loum, and Sister LB. Expands global visibility. Industry Perception Hip-hop often seen as a masculine or “macho” environment. Creates a need for resilience and visibility. Cultural Collectives Movements such as the Marche des Linguères. Signals to young girls that they are heard and seen.

The trajectory is clear. As more artists claim their space on international platforms, the definition of what constitutes mainstream hip-hop continues to change. The work being done by these artists is setting a bar for the continent.

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