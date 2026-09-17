Unhas KKN Students Introduce Drone Technology to Bantaeng Elementary Students

On July 16, 2026, in Bantaeng, South Sulawesi, student volunteers from KKN 116 Universitas Hasanuddin (UNHAS) executed “Sekolah Pesisir: Pengenalan Teknologi Drone” at SDN 22 Beloparang, bringing foundational aerial robotics and environmental monitoring education to elementary students in Kelurahan Bonto Lebang, Kecamatan Bissappu.

Bridging Coastal Ecology and Aerial Hardware

Rather than treating robotics as an abstract concept reserved for higher education, the UNHAS KKN 116 cohort brought physical hardware directly into a primary school classroom. According to documentation from the program, the curriculum was structured to break down complex systems into digestible components. Students explored the fundamental definition of a drone, its primary structural components, basic operational mechanics, and practical real-world use cases.

For these young learners, touching the chassis, inspecting propeller configurations, and observing the scale of an unmanned aerial vehicle bridges the gap between theoretical science and physical engineering.

Practical Applications in Coastal Environments

The choice of a coastal curriculum is hardly accidental. Kelurahan Bonto Lebang faces distinct geographical and environmental realities where understanding shoreline dynamics is essential. The UNHAS program explicitly tied drone operation to environmental stewardship. As outlined in the project details, unmanned aerial systems offer immense utility for ecological observation, local territory documentation, rapid aerial mapping, and systematic coastal monitoring.

Integrating this knowledge at the elementary level cultivates early ecological literacy. Students learn that computing and hardware are tools for solving tangible local challenges.

Interactive Pedagogy and Student Engagement

The UNHAS team bypassed this trap by utilizing an interactive pedagogical model. Students at SDN 22 Beloparang did not just sit through a slide deck; they engaged directly with the physical devices. This hands-on proximity sparked high levels of curiosity, evident in the active questioning and enthusiastic participation reported during the session.

It lays a groundwork where science, technology, engineering, and mathematics feel accessible rather than intimidating.

The 30-Second Verdict on Grassroots Tech Literacy

The Initiative: “Sekolah Pesisir: Pengenalan Teknologi Drone” by UNHAS KKN 116.

“Sekolah Pesisir: Pengenalan Teknologi Drone” by UNHAS KKN 116. Location: SDN 22 Beloparang, Kelurahan Bonto Lebang, Kecamatan Bissappu, Kabupaten Bantaeng.

SDN 22 Beloparang, Kelurahan Bonto Lebang, Kecamatan Bissappu, Kabupaten Bantaeng. Core Objective: Introducing aerial hardware, basic robotics, and coastal environmental monitoring to primary students.

Introducing aerial hardware, basic robotics, and coastal environmental monitoring to primary students. Broader Impact: Enhancing regional tech literacy and inspiring youth toward positive, responsible technology utilization.

By pairing regional environmental awareness with early hardware exposure, the UNHAS KKN 116 initiative ensures that the next generation in Bantaeng grows up not only equipped to use modern tools, but prepared to protect and monitor their own coastal landscapes.