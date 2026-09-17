Blackstone and Alphabet’s CruxAI Secures $22B Loan for Google AI Chips

Major US and international banking institutions have committed to providing a $220억달러 (approximately 30조4천억원원) debt package to CruxAI, a neocloud joint venture between Blackstone and Alphabet, specifically designated for procuring Google’s custom AI accelerators. According to Bloomberg reports published on September 16, 2026, the transaction is structured around collateral tied directly to the hardware value and CruxAI’s incoming enterprise customer contracts.

The Syndication Structure and Institutional Backing

Financing massive AI infrastructure requires deep pockets and complex risk-sharing mechanisms. The syndicate assembled for this $220억달러 facility includes Goldman Sachs, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Scotiabank, with lead arrangers actively courting additional institutional participants to expand the syndicate.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, the debt mechanism is designed for ultimate liquidity: the initial loans are expected to be refinanced or repaid down the line by packaging the debt instruments into asset-backed securities and selling them to institutional investors. This points to a maturing debt market for hyperscale computing assets, where silicon and server clusters function as bankable, hard-asset collateral rather than speculative venture bets.

Scaling the Silicon Supply Chain Through Structured Debt

The transaction underscores a broader macro-shift in how neocloud providers and AI startups fund their capital expenditures. Building inference-heavy data centers around custom NPUs demands upfront capital that traditional venture equity rarely covers alone. By leveraging the physical value of Google’s eighth-generation inference-focused Tensor Processing Units—specifically the TPU 8i architecture—alongside guaranteed enterprise revenue streams, operators can unlock immense debt financing.

This playbook is rapidly becoming an industry standard. Earlier financing rounds saw Apollo Global Management and Blackstone lead a $350억달러 debt package enabling Anthropic to lease Google TPUs, a transaction heavily supported by Broadcom, the silicon manufacturing partner behind Google’s custom AI hardware.

Market activity shows no signs of cooling. Financial analysts indicate that a separate, similarly structured transaction valued at $600억달러 is currently under active discussion, highlighting the relentless capital demands of the ongoing infrastructure build-out.

The 30-Second Verdict

The Deal: $220억달러 in debt financing led by Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and others.

$220억달러 in debt financing led by Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and others. The Borrower: CruxAI, the Blackstone-Alphabet neocloud joint venture.

CruxAI, the Blackstone-Alphabet neocloud joint venture. The Hardware: Google’s inference-optimized eighth-generation TPU units.

Google’s inference-optimized eighth-generation TPU units. The Mechanism: Asset-backed credit secured by hardware valuation and enterprise customer contracts, slated for eventual packaging into institutional bonds.

As debt markets continue to underwrite the hardware backbone of the generative AI era, transactions like the CruxAI facility demonstrate that infrastructure financing has evolved into sophisticated, multi-bank syndications. The race for accelerated computing capacity is no longer just a software war—it is a balance-sheet battle of unprecedented scale.