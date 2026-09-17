Amazon Music Expands Video Podcasts Globally with Major Publisher Partnerships

Amazon Music Expands Video Podcast Catalogue Internationally and Partners with Major Publishers

On September 16, 2026, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced a major expansion of its Amazon Music video podcast catalog into Canada, the UK, Mexico, Brazil, and Japan across all subscription tiers. The platform secured new distribution and hosting partnerships with industry giants including iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT), SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), NBC Sports, and Headgum, alongside hosting infrastructure providers like Flightcast and Triton Digital’s Omny Studio.

The Bottom Line Geographic Footprint: Video podcasts are expanding beyond the U.S. into five additional international markets, scaling ad-supported reach for major media publishers.

Video podcasts are expanding beyond the U.S. into five additional international markets, scaling ad-supported reach for major media publishers. Monetization Flexibility: Creators retain full ownership of hosting, audience targeting, and existing ad inventory while gaining access to dynamic video ad insertion.

Creators retain full ownership of hosting, audience targeting, and existing ad inventory while gaining access to dynamic video ad insertion. Ecosystem Integration: Users can seamlessly toggle between audio and video formats, download episodes for offline viewing, and access content via iOS and Android apps without migrating hosting infrastructure.

Scaling Video Infrastructure Across Global Markets

According to Amazon Music Head of Spoken Word Shea Simpson, customer demand dictates a flexible approach to digital media consumption. “Industry data confirms what our customers have been telling us—they want the flexibility to watch their favorite podcasts, in addition to listening,” Simpson stated.

By bringing hosting providers like ART19, Triton Digital’s Omny Studio, and Flightcast into the fold—with SiriusXM Media, AdsWizz, Simplecast, Megaphone, and Libsyn integration slated for upcoming months—Amazon is lowering technical barriers for publishers. Instead of managing fragmented uploads across siloed ecosystems, creators can distribute natively. Shows such as Hey Jonas!, Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb, Pro Football Talk Live with Mike Florio, and Solved with Mark Manson are included in the immediate catalog rollout.

Publisher Alignment and Monetization Mechanics

For legacy audio networks, the partnership offers expanded distribution without sacrificing monetization control. iHeartMedia Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman emphasized the strategic alignment during the announcement. “Our strategy is simple: make the world’s best creators and content available wherever consumers choose to listen, watch and engage,” Pittman noted, positioning video as a natural, complementary extension of traditional audio engagement.

Photo: insideradio.com

Flightcast Co-Founder and CEO Rox Codes echoed those sentiments regarding technical readiness. “When Amazon Music reached out about the upcoming video capabilities, we knew our creators would want to be there on day one. And now, hundreds of them will be,” Codes said. Crucially, the platform permits creators to maintain baked-in ads and existing brand sponsorships while layering in dynamic video ad insertion capabilities.

Competitive Market Dynamics in Digital Audio

In May, Spotify announced support for Apple Podcasts’ HLS video technology, signaling a broader industry pivot toward platform-agnostic video distribution.

Photo: marketscreener.com

Platform / Partner Strategic Role Key Integration Scope Amazon Music (NASDAQ: AMZN) Distributor / Marketplace Expanding video podcasts to US, Canada, UK, Mexico, Brazil, and Japan across all tiers. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) Content Publisher Integrating major programming such as Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb into the visual catalog. Flightcast Hosting Infrastructure Enabling day-one migration and technical support for hundreds of independent creators.

Future Outlook for Audio-Visual Convergence

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.