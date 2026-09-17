India’s NSE to Launch $2.3 Billion IPO Amid Derivatives Slowdown

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is launching its $2.3 billion public offering on Thursday, beginning with anchor investor bidding. Valuing the world’s largest derivatives bourse at $46 billion, the offer-for-sale comes amid investor caution over declining trading volumes and tightening regulations on equity options.

Weighing the World’s Largest Derivatives Bourse

India’s financial landscape is bracing for a monumental capital market event this week. The NSE’s ₹22,569-crore public offering stands as the country’s third-largest ever, drawing intense scrutiny from institutional funds across the globe. But as anchor bidding opens, the mood across trading desks is less celebratory and more calculating. Here is why that matters: investors are being asked to buy into a market giant just as its primary revenue engine begins to sputter.

The exchange set its price band between ₹1,700 and ₹1,785 ($17.72 to $18.60) per share, according to public filings released on September 11. But that pricing tells a story of compromise. According to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, the final valuation sits 15 percent to 20 percent lower than what was floated during pre-deal roadshows. Compared to private market transactions in 2024, the current valuation reflects a 40 percent discount.

Regulatory Pressures and the Options Trading Slowdown

To understand the caution gripping investors, look no further than the trading screens in Mumbai. The NSE generates roughly 80 percent of its revenue from trading fees, and a staggering 60 percent of that total comes from options trading alone. But those lucrative volumes have dropped 27 percent from their 2024 peaks.

Regulators have stepped in to overhaul trading rules and curb excessive speculation in equity derivatives, aligning Indian markets closer to global standards. These regulatory interventions have introduced teething issues into closing-price mechanisms and slowed the breakneck growth that investors previously took for granted. Consequently, the exchange’s revenue from operations fell 3.1 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2026, while profit dropped 15.5 percent.

But there is a catch. Even with the headwinds, the exchange commands scale that few international peers can match. Analysts at Bernstein note that Indian equity derivatives volumes are simply entering a normalization phase, forecasting a modest growth rate of about 5 percent for the fiscal year ending in 2027.

Global Institutional Backing and Valuation Realities

Despite the cooling momentum, heavyweights of global asset management are stepping up. Commitments have poured in from sovereign wealth funds and long-only managers eager to secure a stake in the dominant exchange. According to sources with direct knowledge of the deal, participating global investors include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Singapore’s GIC, Fidelity, Carmignac, Norges Bank Investment Management, and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Even at the reduced price, the IPO valuation implies a forward earnings multiple of 35 to 38 times projected FY2028 earnings. That puts the NSE at a premium compared to major global exchange operators like Nasdaq, CME Group, Deutsche Börse, HKEX, and LSEG, which currently trade at 23 to 31 times earnings.

NSE IPO Key Metrics and Market Context Metric Details Offer Size ₹22,569 crore ($2.3 billion) Valuation $46 billion Price Band ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 ($17.72 to $18.60) Timeline Anchor bidding begins; open subscription closes September 21 Revenue Exposure 80% from trading; 60% of trading from options Key Backers ADIA, GIC, Fidelity, Carmignac, Norges Bank, LIC

Existing shareholders are naturally navigating a divergence in expectations. There is some money on the table, possibly.”

The Investor Takeaway

Open subscriptions for the offering open on Thursday and run through September 21. For international investors watching from afar, this IPO serves as a litmus test for India’s broader capital market maturity. As regulators successfully damp down retail speculation in options, the exchange must prove it can grow sustainably without relying on hyper-leveraged derivatives trading.

Photo: thehindubusinessline.com

How do you view this balancing act between robust market regulation and exchange valuation? Are global funds getting a bargain, or is caution warranted as India’s retail trading boom cools? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.