Patrick Clancy Set for First TV Interview on 60 Minutes After Mistrial

More than three years after the tragic deaths of his three young children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, and following the dramatic legal conclusion of his ex-wife’s high-profile trial, Clancy is stepping before the camera to shatter a relentless campaign of online harassment.

Inside the Upcoming 60 Minutes Broadcast

This Sunday night appearance marks his first televised interview since the conclusion of the criminal case against his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy.

The high-profile murder trial ended in a mistrial on September 4, 2026, after a jury returned deadlocked. Several jurors later revealed they struggled for days to convince a lone holdout that the defendant was not criminally responsible at the time of the killings. Lindsay Clancy has admitted to strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan at their home on January 24, 2023, while suffering from severe postpartum psychosis.

Confronting Online Harassment and Baseless Theories

While the factual reality of Lindsay’s mental health crisis and actions formed the core of the courtroom battle, internet sleuths generated a wave of bizarre and unfounded theories pointing a finger at Patrick. These digital narratives ignored the grim reality of perinatal mental illness and instead manufactured malicious speculation about the grieving father.

Photo: boston.com

Patrick has since divorced Lindsay, relocated to New York, and remarried. Yet, he has consistently maintained a stance of grace and understanding toward his ex-wife. During the trial, he testified and described her as a “very dedicated” mother, reinforcing a sentiment he previously shared with The New Yorker: “I wasn’t married to a monster — I was married to someone who got sick.”

The Legal Pushback Against Defamation

The decision to speak out on national television follows months of aggressive legal pushback against internet bad actors. Earlier this month, an attorney for Patrick threatened formal legal action over what they described as a “relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign.”

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Uncertainty Ahead in the Plymouth County Courtroom

As Patrick prepares to share his story with millions of viewers, the legal fate of the case remains entirely unsealed. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office has not yet announced whether it plans to retry Lindsay Clancy on first-degree murder charges, reduce or dismiss the counts, or pursue a negotiated plea deal.

For Patrick, the prospect of further legal battles carries an immense personal toll. An attorney for Patrick noted earlier this month that “the prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful” for him. As the judicial system weighs its next steps, Sunday’s broadcast offers Patrick a direct platform to reclaim the narrative, honor his children, and turn the spotlight away from online fiction and toward the real-world crisis of maternal mental health.