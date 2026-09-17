Nintendo Confirms Zelda Switch 2 Restock After Selling Out

Nintendo confirmed that The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Collection for the Switch 2, including the special-edition console, Pro Controller, and carrying case, will be restocked following an immediate sellout during its debut showcase, with future inventory updates managed via the dedicated smartphone app.

Hardware drops for anniversary editions rarely survive first contact with dedicated fans. When Nintendo used a dedicated Nintendo Direct to unveil products celebrating The Legend of Zelda’s 40th anniversary, the hardware catalog vanished from storefronts almost instantly. The entire collection—featuring the custom-themed Switch 2 hardware, a matching Pro Controller, and a dedicated console carrying case—hit “Sold out” status on the official store almost immediately after going live.

Tracking Restocks via the Nintendo Store App

If you missed the initial pre-order window, acquiring a unit requires shifting attention to official digital channels. Right below the grayed-out purchase button, the official listing now displays a notice reading, “This item is currently unavailable. Please check back soon.”

Nintendo clarified how buyers will receive inventory updates. The company announced that replenishment notices will be published directly through the smartphone-based Nintendo Store app. This application operates entirely separately from the standard Nintendo Switch interface and the separate Nintendo Today! mobile software.

There is no fixed timeline for when fresh units will hit warehouse shelves. Even so, the manufacturer maintains a relatively reliable track record for hardware replenishment in recent years.

Hardware Legacy and the Ocarina of Time Factor

Green-and-gold colorways tied to franchise milestones remain a staple of the company’s hardware strategy. The rapid sellout of the new hardware variant signals immense demand, which industry watchers attribute heavily to the software accompanying the release.

Photo: cbr.com

The hardware launch coincides with major software announcements for the platform. The upcoming release includes a remake of Ocarina of Time. Following the massive commercial success of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, bringing back one of the most celebrated titles in gaming history has predictably driven prospective buyers to secure the matching hardware bundle.

For those who missed the initial wave, patience remains the optimal strategy. Third-party retailers may secure independent allocations as manufacturing lines churn out additional units, ensuring that dedicated collectors will likely get another chance to secure the 40th-anniversary gear without resorting to secondary market markups.