Canada Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team Reaches World Championship Semifinals

For the first time since 2014, the Canadian women’s wheelchair basketball team has punched its ticket to the World Championship semifinals following an 88-68 quarterfinal victory over Japan at TD Place Arena in Ottawa.

Fantasy & Market Impact Futures Outlook: Remaining undefeated through five preliminary games and the quarterfinal stage positions Canada heading into the medal rounds.

Breaking Down the Quarterfinal Surge Against Japan

The Canadian side executed their offensive game plan with precision early on. But the tape tells a different story of resilience when Japan returned more tenacious in the second quarter. Emotions ran high inside the Ottawa venue as the scoreboard tightened.

The turning point arrived in the fourth quarter. Canada managed to distance themselves from their opponents to secure the victory.

“They are so solid. Without them, we clearly wouldn’t be at the same level. They are probably the two best players in the whole world, it’s great to have them on our team,” teammate Élodie Tessier stated following the victory.

The Dynamic Duo: Dandeneau and Young Drive the Analytics

Kady Dandeneau anchored the floor, racking up 49 points, 8 assists, and 11 rebounds. Complementing her, Arinn Young added 30 points and 8 assists.

Photo: wheelchairbasketball.ca

“Kady is an excellent shooter and the girls managed to create shooting opportunities for her today. We have two of the best shooters in the world on our team, we are really lucky,” added Cindy Ouellet regarding the team’s offensive efficiency.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Kady Dandeneau vs. Japan 49 8 11 Arinn Young vs. Japan 30 8 1

Navigating the Gauntlet of Elite Global Competition

Canada’s path to the medal rounds hasn’t been a cakewalk. The team was forced to dig deep during the preliminary rounds, highlighted by a thrilling 92-91 nail-biter against Great Britain that was decided on the very last free throw of double overtime. That hard-fought victory proved vital, securing a more favorable quarterfinal matchup and extending their tournament record to five games without a defeat.

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“It was such an important victory because it gave us a slightly easier quarterfinal than if we had lost. It was also a great pride to finish the preliminary round without any defeat, and that obviously gives us confidence for the rest of the tournament,” Tessier explained.

Looking ahead to the next phase, the undefeated hosts will face the Netherlands or Spain.