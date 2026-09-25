ROMY Steakhouse to Open at Former Little Prince Spot in SoHo

ROMY, a new intimate steakhouse from restaurateur Cobi Levy, is scheduled to open in SoHo at 199 Prince Street on Tuesday, September 29. Replacing the former Little Prince address, the space features design by Rafael de Cárdenas, a menu led by chef Lucrezia Stella, and signature offerings like a $150 Kaluga caviar service served with housemade potato chips.

The Bottom Line The Design & Menu: Rafael de Cárdenas handles the oxblood and black lacquer interior, while chef Lucrezia Stella oversees a menu ranging from wagyu steaks to caviar-topped potato chips.

Rafael de Cárdenas handles the oxblood and black lacquer interior, while chef Lucrezia Stella oversees a menu ranging from wagyu steaks to caviar-topped potato chips. The Drink Program: Miroo Kim spearheads cocktails like the Brown Butter Carajillo, alongside a wine program led by Adam Waddell and Spencer Choi-Schagrin.

Redefining the Prince Street Corner

For anyone who remembers the neighborhood footprint of Little Prince, 199 Prince Street is getting a significant aesthetic and culinary upgrade. Restaurateur Cobi Levy is breathing new life into the address with ROMY, an intimate steakhouse officially slated to open its doors on Tuesday, September 29.

Designer Rafael de Cárdenas has completely overhauled the room. The interior now boasts a striking palette of oxblood and black lacquer, complemented by burled wood, dark marble, bronze accents, and distinct artwork by George Condo. It is a visual environment designed to command attention, where ordering a martini might briefly make you feel qualified to own a yacht.

From Rome and Amalfi to SoHo’s Grills

Behind the kitchen pass is chef Lucrezia Stella. Bringing a pedigree rooted in her family’s restaurants in Rome and a Michelin-starred kitchen on the Amalfi Coast, Stella is giving the traditional steakhouse blueprint plenty of room to roam.

Starters set an ambitious tone well beyond standard tavern fare. Diners can kick off the meal with Kumamoto oysters accompanied by a cucumber-green apple mignonette, tuna tartare tossed with gochujang and pineapple, or hamachi paired with leche de tigre, lemongrass, and plum. For those leaning into a classic luxury steakhouse entrance, the Kaluga caviar service arrives with onion-chive dip and housemade potato chips for $150.

The Cuts and the Alternatives

When it comes to the main event, the carnivorous offerings are built around premier sourcing. The menu features a 12-ounce Niman Ranch New York strip au poivre, a hefty 20-ounce Westholme Farms Wagyu ribeye, and a dry-aged Snake River Farms Wagyu porterhouse.

Steak skeptics aren’t left out of the equation. Non-red meat options include halibut finished with blood orange, lobster prepared with sage-lemon butter, and bucatini tossed with San Marzano tomatoes and aged Parmesan. Sides range from thick-cut fries to broccolini dressed with preserved-lemon harissa.

Pedigreed Bar and Beverage Programs

The beverage program matches the kitchen’s heavy-hitter background. Miroo Kim, formerly of Atomix, handles the cocktail menu, introducing inventive drinks such as a Brown Butter Carajillo and a Carrot Margarita.

As ROMY prepares for its September 29 opening, the address transitions from its casual past into a distinctly grown-up neighborhood staple.

ROMY Restaurant Overview Detail Specification Opening Date Tuesday, September 29, 2026 Address 199 Prince Street, SoHo, New York Restaurateur Cobi Levy Interior Designer Rafael de Cárdenas Executive Chef Lucrezia Stella Key Menu Highlights Kaluga Caviar with Chips ($150), Snake River Farms Porterhouse, Niman Ranch Strip au Poivre

The Takeaway

By fusing high-design interiors with a menu that bridges classic steakhouse cuts and modern culinary techniques, Cobi Levy has crafted a notable addition to the SoHo culinary circuit.

What are your thoughts on modern steakhouses redefining classic comfort food with items like caviar and housemade potato chips? Let us know in the comments below.