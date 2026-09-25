ADARx Pharmaceuticals Prices Upsized $446M IPO at $17 per Share

ADARx Pharmaceuticals priced its upsized initial public offering of 26.25 million shares at $17.00 per share on September 24, 2026, hitting the high end of its $15 to $17 range. The late-stage biotechnology firm secured $446.3 million in gross proceeds, backed by a concurrent private placement from AbbVie.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway:

ADARx develops small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapies, which are designed to treat a broad spectrum of diseases.

The newly secured capital will fund clinical trials targeting hepatic (liver) tissues, addressing conditions such as hereditary angioedema and complement-mediated diseases.

Beyond liver-targeted programs, the pipeline expansion includes preclinical candidates moving into IND-enabling studies for obesity and neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

Clinical Pipeline and Mechanism of Action for siRNA Therapeutics

Operating out of San Diego, California, ADARx Pharmaceuticals focuses on next-generation small interfering RNA therapeutics. The company’s current clinical-stage pipeline concentrates heavily on hepatic tissues. Three distinct programs are progressing through clinical evaluation to treat complement-mediated disorders, hereditary angioedema, and thrombotic conditions. Capital from the financing round will support the advancement of two additional preclinical programs entering the Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling stage, which target obesity and neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's disease.

Upsized Offering Terms and AbbVie Strategic Equity Stake

Market demand exceeded initial projections. ADARx originally planned to offer 21.9 million shares. Ultimately, the company expanded the offering to 26,250,000 shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the initial public offering reached $446.3 million prior to underwriting discounts, commissions, and expenses. Underwriters hold a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,937,500 shares.

Summary of ADARx Pharmaceuticals Financial Offering Metric Original Target Final Execution Share Volume 21.9 million 26.25 million (Upsized) Price Per Share $15.00 – $17.00 $17.00 (Top of Range) IPO Gross Proceeds Not Applicable $446.3 million Combined Gross Proceeds (with AbbVie) Not Applicable $535.2 million

Strategic backing played a central role in the financing event. AbbVie agreed to participate through a concurrent private placement priced at $17.00 per share. This transaction is structured to grant AbbVie an ownership stake of approximately 4.9% of ADARx’s outstanding common stock post-closing, capped at $100.0 million. Combined gross proceeds across both the initial public offering and the AbbVie private placement total approximately $535.2 million.

Market Listing and Regulatory Milestones

Registration statements relating to these securities were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on September 24, 2026. The common stock is scheduled to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ADRX” on September 25, 2026. The offering and the concurrent private placement are both slated to close on September 28, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead book-running managers for the transaction, with LifeSci Capital participating as a book-running manager. While the private placement closing is contingent upon the consummation of the initial public offering, the IPO itself proceeds independently of the private placement.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Because ADARx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology enterprise currently advancing its therapeutic candidates through human trials and preclinical testing, none of its siRNA drug candidates are commercially available to the public or approved for general patient treatment. Individuals managing conditions such as hereditary angioedema, complement-mediated disorders, or thrombotic risks must rely on currently established, FDA-approved standard-of-care regimens. Patients should consult a qualified physician or specialist before altering any prescribed therapeutic protocol or seeking enrollment in clinical trials.

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References

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Registration Statement on Form S-1. Available via www.sec.gov.

GlobeNewswire / Yahoo Finance. ADARx Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $446.3 Million Initial Public Offering. September 24, 2026.

Value Add Pulse. ADARx Pharmaceuticals prices upsized IPO at $17/share. September 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.