New NHS Brain Tumour Test Cuts Diagnosis Time From Weeks to Hours

A rapid genomic test now piloted by NHS England cuts brain tumour diagnosis times from up to eight weeks to just two hours. Utilizing portable Oxford Nanopore sequencing technology and specialist University of Nottingham software, the breakthrough allows clinicians to identify tumour subtypes intraoperatively, enabling immediate, tailored surgical and clinical trial decisions.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway The Innovation: A shoebox-sized sequencer analyzes a patient’s DNA sample inside the hospital, reading the tumour’s unique molecular fingerprint.

A shoebox-sized sequencer analyzes a patient’s DNA sample inside the hospital, reading the tumour’s unique molecular fingerprint. The Timeframe: Results are delivered in minutes to hours during active surgery, replacing a traditional pathology wait time of six to eight weeks.

Results are delivered in minutes to hours during active surgery, replacing a traditional pathology wait time of six to eight weeks. The Impact: Surgeons can alter their approach in real-time—radical removal for curable masses versus conservative caution for aggressive ones—while patients start targeted radiotherapy and chemotherapy sooner.

Transforming Intraoperative Decision-Making in Neurosurgery

More than 12,000 individuals are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour annually in the UK, where these malignancies represent the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40. With approximately 150 distinct types ranging from slow-growing formations to aggressive cancers, identifying the exact molecular pathology dictates the entire therapeutic trajectory. Traditionally, neuropathologists relied on microscopic cell observation, a method limited by visual ambiguity and prolonged laboratory processing. Consultant neuropathologist Dr. Simon Paine at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust noted that standard microscopic evaluation amounts to “crystal ball gazing,” whereas nanopore sequencing provides a comprehensive molecular classification.

The clinical mechanics rely on analyzing small tissue samples dispatched immediately to the pathology lab during an operation. Prepared samples are loaded into Oxford Nanopore sequencers, where DNA molecules pass through a microscopic pore to reveal genomic signatures. For patient Steve Palmer, 55, from Nottingham—who was diagnosed following a collapse at the gym—the machine ran for just 20 minutes before pathology notified the surgical team that his mass was likely a grade 4 glioblastoma. Consultant neurosurgeon Stuart Smith, who led the operation at Queen’s Medical Centre, emphasized how real-time genetic data directly shifts surgical aggression. For curable lesions, surgeons pursue radical resection to clear every detectable cellular margin, whereas hyper-aggressive profiles demand cautious boundaries to preserve critical neurological function.

NHS Pilot Expansion and National Public Health Integration

NHS England has formalized a structured pilot program deploying this genomic diagnostic framework across five specialist sites: Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Great Ormond Street Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, King’s College Hospital, and Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Plans are already underway to extend the initiative to additional centers in Bristol, Oxford, Leeds, and Manchester, building upon preliminary project phases previously established in Nottingham and Birmingham.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Prof. Frankie Swords, NHS medical director, described the diagnostic lag as an agonising race against time for families, noting that rapid profiling unlocks accelerated pathways to specialized treatments and clinical trials. Prof. Dame Sue Hill, chief scientific officer for England and senior responsible officer for genomics, highlighted the initiative as a landmark integration of pioneering genomic science into safe, consistent frontline patient care.

Diagnostic Parameter Traditional Pathology Workflow Rapid Nanopore Genomic Workflow Time to Results 6 to 8 weeks 20 minutes to 2 hours Surgical Impact Post-operative adjustment only Intraoperative real-time adaptation Technology Mechanism Microscopic morphology & delayed staining Oxford Nanopore DNA sequencing

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While rapid genomic sequencing transforms intraoperative pathology, the diagnostic pathway begins with recognizing primary neurological warning signs.

ROBIN – revolutionising brain tumour classification with real-time Oxford Nanopore sequencing an…

The Path Ahead for Rapid Neuro-Oncology

By shrinking a multi-week diagnostic bottleneck into a matter of hours, this rapid genomic pipeline mitigates the psychological agony of waiting while fundamentally elevating surgical precision. As the NHS pilot expands across major regional centers, the integration of portable sequencing and targeted bioinformatics stands to redefine the standard of care for thousands of patients facing aggressive neuro-oncological challenges each year.

References NHS England.

BBC News.