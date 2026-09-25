Tribunale di Venezia Rules on Corporate Handover and Digital Proof

On August 5, 2025, the Tribunale di Venezia issued a ruling on corporate accounting handover disputes, establishing boundaries for emergency injunctions under article 700 of the Italian Code of Civil Procedure (c.p.c.) and defining the evidentiary thresholds required for digital communications like emails and WhatsApp messages.

Decoding the Limits of Article 700 c.p.c. in Corporate Handover Disputes Corporate governance demands structured record-keeping. Under standard statutory obligations, a departing director must maintain orderly accounting records and ensure their proper preservation. Failing to do so can ground liability concerning damages inflicted on corporate assets or creditors. However, when an incoming administration relies on an urgent petition under article 700 c.p.c. to force an ex-director to deliver accounting and corporate documentation—acts typically instrumental to a merits-based liability action under article 1713 of the Civil Code—courts will not automatically rule in the company’s favor. The Tribunale di Venezia held that such petitions must be rejected when the contested records reside outside the availability of the respondent. Specifically, if the files are kept on company servers or remain with the external accounting professional tasked with bookkeeping, and the outgoing director indicates to their successor where to find them, the emergency petition fails. In this specific litigation, the administrative service provider of the group retained the documentation amid an ongoing dispute over fees with the company. While the court rejected the petition under these circumstances, it reserved judgment on any underlying liabilities tied to irregular bookkeeping or a failure to supervise the subject in charge.

The Evidentiary Weight of E-mails and WhatsApp Logs As corporate communications migrate to instant messaging apps and web clients, the courts continue to formalize how digital artifacts translate into legal proof. The Venetian court reaffirmed that electronic mail messages and WhatsApp chats function as computer documents comparable to the reproductions governed by article 2712 of the Civil Code. Consequently, these logs form full proof of the facts they represent unless the opposing party disowns their conformity. Crucially, the court drew a line regarding procedural tactics: a mere contestation regarding the irrelevance (inconferenza) of these digital records fails to block their deployment within summary proceedings. However, the urgency driving these emergency dockets dictates limits on procedural expansions. Attempting to bring the third-party holder into an emergency summary proceeding is incompatible with the summary and urgent nature of cautionary relief. This becomes evident when the petitioner was informed during pre-litigation phases that they could act directly against the third party.