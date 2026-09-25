Pope Leo XIV Visits France: Hundreds of Thousands Expected in Paris

Pope Leo XIV begins a four-day visit to France, drawing hundreds of thousands of faithful. The highpoint includes a massive open-air Mass on the Place de la Concorde in Paris, followed by high-level geopolitical talks with President Emmanuel Macron and subsequent stops in Lourdes and Metz.

A Giant Gathering on the Champs-Élysées

When Pope Leo XIV arrives in the French capital, he steps into a logistical operation. For Saturday afternoon’s celebration, an altar stands on the Place de la Concorde, while police maintain a strict perimeter sealing off the Champs-Élysées. Around 600,000 Catholic faithful are expected to cram the avenue up to the Arc de Triomphe and beyond.

President Emmanuel Macron greets the pontiff at Orly airport on Friday morning before holding formal talks at the Élysée Palace. Their agenda tackles pressing geopolitical issues alongside artificial intelligence. But there is a careful diplomatic boundary at play. Macron will skip the Masses entirely to respect France’s strict separation of state and religion. Instead, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and the president’s wife, Brigitte Macron, will attend the Champs-Élysées service alongside several potential candidates for next year’s presidential election, including Marine Le Pen, Edouard Philippe, Gabriel Attal, and Bruno Retailleau.

Managing State Protocol and Busy Agendas

Planning a papal visit of this magnitude rarely happens without administrative friction. Rumors surfaced earlier of minor tensions between the Élysée and the Vatican team regarding ceremonial expectations. Officials in Paris quickly dismissed those whispers, clarifying that offering a cavalry escort down the Champs-Élysées is customary for any visiting head of state, without any absolute expectation of acceptance.

Meanwhile, the Vatican politely declined Macron’s proposal for the Pope to meet artisans who helped rebuild the fire-devastated Notre-Dame cathedral. The reason boils down to simple logistics: an extraordinarily tight schedule. After a Popemobile ride through crowds to Notre-Dame on Friday afternoon, Pope Leo XIV heads north to the Stade de France to meet roughly 80,000 young people in the evening.

Overview of Pope Leo XIV’s Four-Day Itinerary in France Date Location Key Events Estimated Attendance Friday Paris / Orly Airport Arrival, greeting by President Macron, Élysée talks on geopolitics and AI, Popemobile ride, Notre-Dame visit, Stade de France gathering 80,000 youth at Stade de France Saturday Paris (Champs-Élysées) Mass on Place de la Concorde, crowd gathering along the avenue ~600,000 faithful expected Sunday Lourdes Mass at the Pyrenean sanctuary; private meetings with clerical sexual abuse victims ~150,000 attendees Monday Metz Tribute to EU founding father Robert Schuman; joint speech with President Macron; meeting with migrants Public and official delegations

Changing Religious Trends and the Search for Meaning

The visit bridges a complex historical relationship. France was historically dubbed the “Eldest Daughter of the Church,” though countries like Armenia, Georgia, and Ethiopia actually preceded it in adopting Christianity. Over the centuries, the papacy even spent time in exile in Avignon, while French armies frequently intervened in Italian politics when popes wielded temporal power. Modern popes have maintained this diplomatic pipeline; John Paul II visited multiple times, and Pope Francis traveled to Strasbourg, Marseilles, and Corsica.

Photo: operativmm.az

🔴 EN DIRECT – Le pape Léon XIV sur la place de la Concorde et les Champs-Elysées • FRANCE 24

Yet, contemporary France looks profoundly different. Less than half the population now identifies as Catholic. Regular worshippers plummeted from 35% in 1960 to under 5% today, while the number of priests shrank from 25,000 in 1990 to fewer than 9,000. But beneath these sobering numbers lies an unexpected cultural pivot. Adult baptisms more than doubled over a five-year window, reaching 10,000 in 2025.

As Cardinal François Bustillo, Bishop of Ajaccio, observes, France has secularised, but a distinct void remains where traditional values once stood. People are searching for answers, whether they look toward distant spiritual traditions or rediscover their own historical roots. When Pope Leo XIV travels to Lourdes to meet abuse victims, and onward to Metz to honor EU founding father Robert Schuman—a devout Catholic currently considered for beatification—he addresses a nation actively wrestling with its identity, its borders, and its soul.