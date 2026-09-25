Why Trump gave Xi an ornate bald eagle statue at the state dinner

US President Donald Trump presented Chinese President Xi Jinping with an ornate, roughly three-foot-tall bald eagle statue during a White House state dinner on September 24, 2026. The gesture underscored high-level diplomatic efforts to stabilize bilateral relations amid ongoing trade and technological competition between the two economic powers.

The White House State Dinner and Diplomatic Symbolism

US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan at the White House for a state dinner, saying ties between the two nations have strengthened despite differences in their systems. “This is a great honour. President Xi, Madam Peng and members of the Chinese delegation, Melania and I are delighted to welcome you once again to the White House. You are truly outstanding, amazing people. The hospitality of the Chinese people was on full display during my visit to Beijing. We hope to show you the same honour as you returned to Washington for the first time in over a decade,” he said.

During the event, Trump remarked on the hospitality he experienced during his own visit to Beijing and emphasized that the two nations manage distinct governance structures. “As the leaders of our two nations, President Xi and I both understand that we represent different systems, but the ties between our people endure, and we’ve never gotten along better…Together, we can continue to build a relationship that promotes prosperity and security for future generations,” Trump said.

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An Ornate Bald Eagle Statue for Beijing

The centerpiece of the evening’s gift exchange was an approximately three-foot-tall bald eagle sculpture. Trump presented the statue to Xi Jinping during the dinner hosted by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, noting that the piece was designed by an American artist in personal collaboration with himself and First Lady Melania Trump. The gift was presented on Thursday, September 24, 2026, during the official state visit.

Photo: republicworld.com

In his remarks presenting the sculpture, Trump described the bald eagle as a national symbol embodying the free and soaring spirit of America. We hope it'll find a nice place, a wonderful place in Beijing, Trump said while presenting the gift.

History and Meaning of the American National Bird

The bald eagle, scientifically known as Haliaeetus leucocephalus, is a large bird of prey found across North America. Despite its name, it is not actually bald. The word “bald” comes from an older usage referring to the white head of the adult bird. Adult bald eagles are recognisable by their white heads and tails, dark brown bodies and yellow beaks and feet. They are also known for their powerful wings and ability to soar over long distances.

Photo: latestly.com

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The bald eagle became associated with the United States almost immediately after independence. On June 20, 1782, the Continental Congress approved the design of the Great Seal of the United States, featuring an eagle at its centre. The seal became a symbol of American sovereignty and was used on official documents, including presidential and government papers.

High-Stakes Diplomacy and Strict Protocols

Diplomatic gift-giving between world leaders involves strict regulatory guardrails and extensive advance planning. Experts note that presidential exchanges require following specific legal limits. For example, the US Constitution has an emoluments clause that puts a dollar-value limit on gifts a president can receive from a foreign government. Currently, the limit is $525 (£397). Anything higher and it becomes federal property, unless the president chooses to buy it back with his own money. Also, when giving a gift beyond a certain amount, a US president would have to go through Congress, unless he was paying for it personally.

President Trump Gifts Bald Eagle Sculpture to Xi Jinping at Historic State Dinner

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There are a lot of rules and protocols involved, Sending says, A lot of thought and process relating to what type of gift to give, where should the gift exchange happen? How should it happen? When? Sending says: All of this is highly scripted, and involves negotiation at lower levels that goes on for weeks and weeks in advance. Anderson adds: This is not a last-minute purchase at the airport.

Scholars observing the summit point out that modern diplomatic gifting in Western democracies is heavily constrained, contrasting with practices in autocratic governments. Autocracies like China give much more expensive gifts, says Morten Skumsrud Anderson, who co-authored a study on diplomacy and gifts with Sending. In the West, Anderson says, the tradition has been watered down by democratic guardrails and restrictions.