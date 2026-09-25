As Latvia’s political climate shifts ahead of upcoming discussions, the political party "Latvija pirmajā vietā" (LPV) has laid out an ambitious platform centered on cultural funding, corporate tax reform, and municipal decentralization. At the core of the debate is a pressing question: while grand cultural infrastructure projects like a modern acoustic concert hall in Riga draw widespread support, how will these initiatives affect state budgets, regional equity, and the everyday wallets of citizens?

Latvija pirmajā vietā Pushes Radical Tax and Cultural Overhaul

Weighing Riga’s Acoustic Concert Hall Against Regional Heritage

The Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) has voiced support for a modern, international-standard acoustic concert hall in Riga, insisting that the project must be financially sound, professionally prepared, and backed by a clear model for construction, financing, and future maintenance. However, ZZS emphasizes that this flagship capital project must not overshadow the rest of Latvia’s cultural infrastructure.

State backing must continue for existing institutions that form the backbone of the country’s identity. This includes the Latvian National Opera and Ballet, regional concert halls, museums, theatres, libraries, and local cultural houses across the country. Ensuring that historic and regional cultural spaces do not languish while capital funds chase new construction remains a central point of contention among lawmakers.

Tackling the Cultural Wage Gap Through Corporate Tax Cuts

Addressing the widening income gap for cultural workers—which currently lags nearly 500 euros per month behind the national average—LPV proposes sweeping fiscal reforms. The party advocates for enshrining a specific percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) directly into law for annual cultural budgeting.

LPV calls for a reduction of the Corporate Income Tax (UIN) from 25% down to 10%, arguing that lower rates will stimulate business activity and ultimately increase overall state revenue. Under their proposed framework, 10% of these UIN proceeds would be earmarked specifically for solving the demographic crisis, while another 10% would be dedicated to the cultural sector.

Eliminating Agency Bloat to Fund Salaries and Municipalities

Institutional reform is another pillar of the LPV platform. The party argues that the Society Integration Fund (SIF) in its current form—operating primarily as a grant-administration body rather than a policy maker—is redundant. By dismantling the SIF administration, which reportedly spends up to two million euros annually, those funds could be redirected straight toward raising cultural workers’ salaries.

Photo: europesays.com

LPV also suggests that the state should shoulder a larger share of compensation for amateur arts collective leaders, reducing the financial burden currently resting almost entirely on municipal budgets. By lowering the UIN to 10% and allocating half of those receipts—5%—directly into municipal budgets, local governments would gain a stronger fiscal foundation. This structural shift is designed to incentivize municipalities to foster local manufacturing businesses, providing them with the proactivity and resources needed to support regional cultural accessibility.