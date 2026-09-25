The Witcher 3 Remastered Launches September 2026 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2

The remastered edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launches on September 29, 2026, at 19:00 Japan time across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. CD PROJEKT RED Japan confirmed that Xbox purchases will support Xbox Play Anywhere, giving players a free digital PC copy through the Microsoft Store alongside cloud save synchronization.

Xbox Play Anywhere Integration and Free PC Access

Players who purchase the Xbox version of the role-playing game will receive direct access to the Microsoft Store PC version at no additional cost. This cross-platform benefit includes shared cloud saves between the console and computer editions.

Microsoft Store purchases of the PC version will carry a CERO Z rating, marking the first time a CD PROJEKT RED computer title uses this eighteen-plus classification in Japan. The studio noted that this classification applies exclusively to the Microsoft Store distribution channel, while other PC marketplaces like Steam will retain their existing regional publishing strategies.

Next-Generation Visuals Across All Platforms

The September release introduces upgraded technical features designed for contemporary hardware architectures. The game will deliver next-generation visual enhancements on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. At the same time, CD PROJEKT RED brings the sprawling open-world adventure to Nintendo’s successor console, the Nintendo Switch 2, expanding the title’s reach to a brand new portable hardware generation.

Fans following Geralt of Rivia can expect the updated technical framework to deploy globally on the exact same schedule. The simultaneous rollout covers all targeted hardware platforms, ensuring that the return to the monster-laden continent happens synchronously across the globe.